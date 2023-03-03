Remi Matthews focuses on the present with St Johnstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone goalkeeper Remi Matthews will focus on enjoying the moment rather than think about his future beyond the summer.

Matthews is on loan from Crystal Palace, where his contract expires in the summer.

The 29-year-old has been a regular for Saints this season and is only looking ahead to Saturday’s trip to face Hearts as the Perth side aim to stay in the hunt for a top-six place in the cinch Premiership.

When asked about his future, Matthews said: “I have spoken to people back down the road and at the minute it’s keep playing, keep trying to play as well as I can, keep trying to make every difference to the team. That’s my goal and that’s been my goal since I came.

“I wanted to come here and play as well as I could and finish as high as possible.

“I have been in the game long enough to know in football you never know what’s around the corner.

“I could find myself here, I could find myself abroad, anywhere. I take it day by day, enjoy every day as much as I can and we’ll see what the future holds.”

Matthews was previously at Hamilton on loan for the 2016-17 season from Norwich and then joined Palace in 2021 following spells with Bolton and Sunderland.

He joined the south London club knowing he would be a back-up goalkeeper – he has never played a game for the Eagles – and he has enjoyed regular football in Scotland again, something which could influence his future choices.

“The last couple of years I have not played as much as I wanted,” he said.

“Obviously that was not a choice of my own, but the step I took going to Palace…I knew I wasn’t going to play there.

“It was a different role I had there last year and I really enjoyed it, it was one of the best years I had, but I missed the playing side. Training all week to then not play was tough, so I wanted to go out and play games, wherever that may be.

“To be honest I didn’t think it would be back in Scotland but once the gaffer and club showed a strong bit of interest it was a no-brainer. The last time I was here I really enjoyed it and I wanted to come and do it again.”