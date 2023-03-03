Barry Robson won’t be distracted by Jim Goodwin factor when Dons face Terrors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Barry Robson won’t be distracted by Jim Goodwin factor when Dons face Terrors

By Press Association
March 3, 2023, 5:51 pm
Barry Robson comes up against his predecessor at Tannadice (PA)
Barry Robson comes up against his predecessor at Tannadice (PA)

Aberdeen caretaker manager Barry Robson insists facing his predecessor will be no distraction in Saturday’s clash with Dundee United.

Jim Goodwin has moved on quicker than the Dons following his sacking last month and will take charge of United for the first time on Saturday evening.

Robson has won two out of four matches since replacing Goodwin on an interim basis and is focused on the game rather than his opposite number in the dugout.

Robson said: “It won’t be strange for me, I have never come up against Jim Goodwin as a coach or anything like that. For me, it’s not strange at all.

“For Jim, it’s great. He has left a huge club and has managed to go straight back into a top club in Dundee United. For Jim, it has worked well for him and I am sure he is pleased.

“I have been in the game a long time, nothing surprises me. I have seen it all. I am pleased for Jim that he is back in at a great club. Good luck to him, obviously after the weekend.

“But it’s not been a distraction to me at all. I have been focused on making our team better.

“We are all excited about the game, the boys are looking sharp. That’s always been the focus for me.”

Robson is not concerned that Goodwin will have an inside track on his players.

“He will know all the players but I don’t think he will know all the stuff we have been working on the last three or four weeks,” he said. “We have been working on a few different ideas.

“Listen, any manager you come up against knows all the players, you play each other that much in the Scottish game. So I don’t think that’s a huge distraction for us.

“The things we have been working on, we have won a few games, we look sharper, we look more confident, braver on the ball, we look better in transition. That’s the thing I am concentrating on most of all.”

While United moved quickly to replace Liam Fox this week following six consecutive defeats, Aberdeen are taking their time as they seek a permanent successor to Goodwin.

New chief executive Alan Burrows started work on Monday but Robson’s dealings with the former Motherwell man have been largely based around his work as development phase manager.

“I sat down with Alan for about an hour last week,” the former Dundee United, Celtic and Aberdeen midfielder said.

“It was good, we got on well, (director of football operations) Steven Gunn was there as well. I have seen him a couple of times about the place.

“The thing we sat and spoke about most of all was, we have been building a model at the club for the last three or four years to put out to all the young coaches.

“He was intrigued about all the work that has been done. That’s been a lot of work over the last few years so we showed him everything we have been doing and he enjoyed it, he is quite pleased with all that.

“This club has been built on bringing young players through and 95 per cent of the conversation was about that.

“I know the first team is the most important part but there is a lot of things that need to be right underneath that to make the first team work.”

On the subject of the managerial vacancy, Robson said: “We spoke briefly and he said the board are putting names together and once we get all that put together we can maybe have another conversation then.

“That was all that was said and to be honest I didn’t want to speak about it, I just wanted to show him what we were doing and all the good stuff in the background.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A Buccaneer fighter jet used to be at the spot near the Elgin petrol station. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Thomson
End of an era as new purpose approved for former Buccaneer jet site at…
2
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. Image: Met Office.
Yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for north and north-east
3
Debbie Baillie and Lee McPhee, Anthony McPhee (top right), and Kirstie Kelly (bottom right) have been locked up over a series of assaults at two pubs in Keith. Image: Facebook
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured
4
A Sikorsky S-92A Helibus at Aberdeen International Airport last year. Image: .Chris Sumner.
North Sea helicopter emergency lands at Sumburgh Airport in Shetland
5
British Airways flight Inverness
More than 100 Inverness passengers stuck in London after British Airways flight cancelled
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Drink-driving minister Donald MacSween Picture shows; Drink-driving minister Donald MacSween. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by Copyline Date; 03/03/2023
Drink-driving Highland minister crashed car and kept going – despite only having three tyres
7
20,000 new bins will be rolling out to Aberdeenshire households, in the first wave of introducing a three-bin, three-week waste collection cycle in the region. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
5
8
The Boddam Post Office at the Red Shed will be "temporarily" closing. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision ‘hammer blow’
9
The case is being heard at Inverness Sheriff Court
Unpaid work for man who had 199 indecent images of children
10
Stolen chips was the least of it at The Captain's Table as manager Sam Masson treats reporter Andy Morton to a Karen's Night experience. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Stolen chips and insults as The Captain’s Table puts Fraserburgh spin on Karen Night

More from Press and Journal

Former Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin will face the Dons after being appointed new Dundee United boss. Image: SNS.
Barry Robson urges Aberdeen players to block out drama around facing former boss Jim…
Two fire appliances were sent to the incident. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Fire crews called out to wildfire near the A941 south of Lossiemouth
Estate agents claim they are becoming "short" of homes to sell in Alford, pictured.
Councillor launches campaign to bring cash machine back to Alford
Big Noise Torry provides free music tuition to hundreds of children in disadvantaged parts of Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Decision to slash Big Noise Torry's funding slammed by SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn
Bucksburn Swimming Pool. 2nd December 2013. Picture by Kath Flannery.
More than 3,000 sign petition as fight launched to save Bucksburn Swimming Pool
Loganair ATR72
Loganair suspends Inverness flights to the islands due to industrial action
Duncan Hendry, former arts supremo in Aberdeen, has died at the age of 72.
Tributes paid to former Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive Duncan Hendry
Members of the Great Western Community Trust. From left, Tom Murray, Sandy Stephens, Leila Turner-Smith, Iain McKenzie and Councillor Martin Greig. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Volunteers seek 900 supporters to secure funding for new Aberdeen community centre
Climate change protesters. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Climate change measures took cliff edge cuts in council budgets, warn Greens
2
Aberdeen's Ryan Duncan. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen youngster Ryan Duncan signs new deal to remain at Pittodrie until 2026

Editor's Picks

Most Commented