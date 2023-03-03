Barnet boost promotion bid with narrow victory at Southend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barnet boosted their Vanarama National League promotion hopes by beating play-off rivals Southend 1-0 at Roots Hall.

Idris Kanu slotted home the 67th-minute winner after Harry Smith’s shot had been pushed into his path.

Smith almost opened the scoring after his looping header struck a post, with Nicke Kabamba’s follow-up effort blocked on the line.

Southend’s best chance fell to Henry Sandat just after the break, but his effort was well held by Bees goalkeeper Laurie Walker.

Barnet’s win moves them to within three points of third-placed Woking, while Southend stay seventh and in the final play-off place.