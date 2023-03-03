Carlos Corberan confused by West Brom travel sickness after defeat at Hull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Carlos Corberan confused by West Brom travel sickness after defeat at Hull

By Press Association
March 3, 2023, 11:07 pm
Hull manager Liam Rosenior greets West Brom manager Carlos Corberan ITim Goode/PA)
Hull manager Liam Rosenior greets West Brom manager Carlos Corberan ITim Goode/PA)

Carlos Corberan bemoaned West Brom’s lack of composure inside the final third following the 2-0 Sky Bet Championship defeat at Hull.

The Baggies have now lost their last four league games on the road following Benjamin Tetteh’s super strike after 33 minutes and Dara O’Shea’s second-half own goal.

Corberan said: “I know that this is happening away from home and everyone is asking the same question.

“The few opportunities they had, they took their chances. What’s the difference? I can’t understand.

“We had 70 per cent of possession of the ball but we are creating and not scoring – that is the key.

“We missed a big opportunity for three points.

“For everything that we created, we couldn’t score. The few things they created, they scored.

“We were very, very dominant but after the first goal we lost confidence.

“That made things more difficult. What was key was what was happening in both boxes.”

West Brom supporters must have fancied their chances following their side’s dominant start to the game.

But they found Hull goalkeeper Karl Darlow – on loan from Newcastle – in good form and could not have done much about Tetteh’s opening goal.

The Ghana international struck on instinct from a difficult angle towards the left of the penalty area and skilfully guided the ball into the top right-hand corner of the net.

Tetteh’s goal changed the game.

West Brom were a mile off the pace after the break and conceded a second when Sean McLoughlin’s header off Ozan Tufan’s wicked corner was deflected into his own net by O’Shea after 57 minutes.

John Swift hit a post later on for the visitors with a central free-kick, but that was as good as it got for the visitors.

Corberan said: “This was a big opportunity for three points but we still want to achieve the highest possible position in the table.

“At the end of the season, we’ll see where we are.

“If we analyse the previous defeats away, this was different as we created lots of chances – it was not an easy situation.

“I think in the first 30 minutes in attack was one of the best (since he became manager) and yet we have lost 2-0.

“We now need to move on.”

Counterpart Liam Rosenior praised his players’ brave first-half display after Hull ended a four-game run without victory.

He said: “West Brom showed what a good team they are in the first half-hour. We had to change tactics. We played higher and got in their faces and Benji scored a cracker.

“I think West Brom and Burnley are the two best teams in the league, so for our lads to stick with the plan, it feels good.

“I think we showed some real moments of quality and it’s another clean sheet. We had to work hard and do the extra yards and they got their just rewards.

“They started really well and we had to be really well organised and disciplined.

“I thought in the second half we were much more compact and I couldn’t have been prouder of the players.”

Rosenior added: “In the second half, I thought we were magnificent. The first goal was massive. Benji does that in training all the time and hopefully he can now score many more.

“For the players to put in that shift, I couldn’t be happier with them.

“Everything we are now putting in on the training ground is now coming through on games.

“Everyone has to be engaged and everyone has to know their job. They just need to keep plugging away and keep working very hard.”

