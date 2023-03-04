Defences on top as Morecambe and Bolton play out draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Morecambe and Bolton fought out a competitive 0-0 draw at the Mazuma Stadium.

In a game where defences were always on top, chances came at a premium.

Bolton started the game on the front foot with Shola Shoretire being played in on goal only to be denied by an excellent save from Connor Ripley.

Morecambe hit back with Farrend Rawson heading over and Cole Stockton hooking a volley wide before Bolton ended the half on top with Dion Charles forcing another fine stop from Ripley with a shot from the edge of the box.

The second half followed a similar pattern with Morecambe defenders Jacob Bedeau and Liam Gibson making desperate blocks from Bolton efforts.

Ricardo Santos made similar blocks at the other end with Morecambe coming close when Jensen Weir saw a shot from just inside the area palmed away by James Trafford.