Premier League’s fastest goals: Phillip Billing enters list in second place

By Press Association
March 4, 2023, 3:57 pm Updated: March 4, 2023, 4:23 pm
Philip Billing, right, and Bournemouth celebrate after taking the lead barely nine seconds into their game at Arsenal (John Walton/PA)
Philip Billing, right, and Bournemouth celebrate after taking the lead barely nine seconds into their game at Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

Bournemouth’s Phillip Billing scored the Premier League’s second-fastest goal as his side caught table-topping Arsenal cold at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Dane netted after 9.11 seconds, according to the competition’s official data supplier Opta.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the five quickest goals of the Premier League era.

Shane Long, 07.69 seconds

Shane Long, left, and Southampton celebrate their record-breaking opener against Watford in 2019
Shane Long and Southampton celebrate their record-breaking opener against Watford in 2019 (Adam Davy/PA)

Watford v Southampton – April 23, 2019

Long broke Ledley King’s long-standing record for the fastest Premier League goal – despite opponents Watford having kicked off.

The Republic of Ireland striker showed his predatory instincts to close down Craig Cathcart’s attempted long ball and coolly finish off the chance.

The Hornets would secure a point as Andre Gray’s goal in the last minute earned them a 1-1 draw.

Phillip Billing, 09.11 seconds

Arsenal v Bournemouth, March 4, 2023

A move off the training ground saw five Cherries players line up on the halfway line to the left while the ball was chipped out wide right to Dango Ouattara.

His cross caught the Arsenal defence sleeping and the 6ft 5in Billing ghosted in unnoticed behind Thomas Partey and William Saliba to tap in from six yards.

Ledley King, 09.82 seconds

Bradford v Tottenham – December 9, 2000

King had owned the record for the fastest Premier League goal for almost two decades, with the Tottenham defender’s first goal in professional football earning the England international a place in the record books.

After taking kick-off along with Steffen Freund, King ambled forward and picked up the ball outside the box before seeing his long-range effort deflected past the helpless Matt Clarke.

The game finished 3-3 following a late Benito Carbone equaliser for the hosts.

Alan Shearer, 10.52 seconds

Alan Shearer celebrates his early goal against Manchester City in 2003
Alan Shearer’s trademark celebration was on show after barely 10 seconds against Manchester City in 2003 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle v Manchester City – January 18, 2003

Shearer’s prompt strike helped Newcastle win 2-0 at St James’ Park.

The prolific forward sensed a chance to pounce and closed down City goalkeeper Carlo Nash as the ball was worked back to him from kick-off. A heavy touch from Nash allowed Shearer to block and turn home into an open goal.

Christian Eriksen, 10.54 seconds

Christian Eriksen celebrates his goal inside 11 seconds for Tottenham against Manchester United in 2018
Christian Eriksen was quick off the mark against his future employers (Adam Davy/PA)

Tottenham v Manchester United – January 31, 2018

Current United midfielder Eriksen made a quickfire impact against the club during his time at Tottenham.

The Denmark international tucked away at the end of a move which came from kick-off, without a United player touching the ball.

Jan Vertonghen’s raking pass was nodded down by Harry Kane into the path of Dele Alli, who teed up Eriksen to send Wembley into raptures as Spurs eventually ran out 2-0 winners.

