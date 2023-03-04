Time-wasting to be tackled by FIFA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Time-wasting to be tackled by FIFA

By Press Association
March 4, 2023, 4:13 pm
Referees will be asked to keep a closer check on time-keeping (Peter Byrne/PA)
Referees will be asked to keep a closer check on time-keeping (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Premier League will be monitored next season to make sure referees are accurately calculating the length of stoppages in matches, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said.

FIFA’s referees chief Pierluigi Collina led a concerted effort to cut down time-wasting at last year’s World Cup finals in Qatar, and the International Football Association Board now wants the same criteria to be used in competitions worldwide from July 1.

On average, a BBC study published this week found 11 minutes and eight seconds were added on in total in first-round matches in Qatar.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says leagues will be monitored to make sure referees accurately calculate the length of stoppages
FIFA president Gianni Infantino says leagues will be monitored to make sure referees accurately calculate the length of stoppages (Aaron Chown/PA)

Goal celebrations, as well as player injuries, substitutions and VAR checks must all be closely monitored by officials.

“We have seen a very inconsistent application of these laws of the game when it comes to time-wasting, and some leagues have matches lasting less than 50 minutes, and others have around 60 minutes now,” Infantino said at a press conference in London.

“We will count on the good and positive spirit of everyone, I don’t think there is any (need for) coercive measures.

“We will monitor leagues all over the world and search for dialogue. We are not changing the laws of the game, and there will be no stoppage clock.”

The IFAB also confirmed the decision of the annual business meeting in January to reject a trial of temporary concussion substitutes in the Premier League, France’s Ligue 1 and Major League Soccer in the United States.

The Premier League and the Professional Footballers’ Association had written to the IFAB asking for it to reconsider, with the PFA saying nearly 80 per cent of its members supported a trial in a recent consultation.

Infantino said: “We have decided to put the health of the players at the top. We started a trial with permanent substitutions. We are still waiting to receive more data more information.

“If there is a risk or feeling or possibility that there has been a concussion it’s better to take the player out, to take zero risk.”

The PA news agency understands WLF and FIFPRO will meet next week to assess the situation following the further rejection of the trial.

The PFA’s head of brain health Dr Adam White said: “We remain committed to improving how brain injuries are managed during games and will continue to work with leagues and player associations from across world football to push for measures that prioritise player safety.”

Supporters of temporary concussion subs say allowing medics more time to assess a player away from the pitch will pick up more concussions and reduce the risk of a concussed player being sent back out to play.

FIFA accepts rolling out education worldwide around protecting players from brain injury is a priority, with the global governing body keen to express it in those terms to underline the seriousness of it, rather than concussion. FIFA also wants to ensure the threshold is low for withdrawing a player with a suspected brain injury.

The temporary model, it argues, creates a risk of ‘false negatives’ where players are sent back on following the 10-minute assessment.

The IFAB also amended the wording of Law 14 to clamp down on goalkeeper gamesmanship at penalties.

It follows the high-profile example of Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez seeking to put off France’s penalty-takers in the World Cup final shoot-out. Martinez was eventually booked, but that was at the referee’s discretion. Now, the offence has been enshrined in law.

Emiliano Martinez tried to distract France's penalty takers during the World Cup final shoot-out
Emiliano Martinez tried to distract France's penalty takers during the World Cup final shoot-out (Martin Rickett/PA)

The updated Law 14 will state “goalkeepers must not behave in a way that unfairly distracts the kicker at a penalty kick or during penalties” and will come into effect from July 1.

The IFAB also discussed respect towards referees. The Football Association began a trial using bodycams in grassroots football last month in a bid to improve the behaviour of players, coaches and spectators towards officials.

Infantino said: “It has to be a priority of FIFA, all associations in the world to protect referees. Whatever good idea anyone has, please bring it forward.

“We’ll take it on board because it’s a problem, an issue all over the world, and we are losing a lot of young referees. Why would you referee a game if you’re insulted or hit by people?”

