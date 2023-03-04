Reigning champion Max Verstappen takes pole for season-opening Bahrain GP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Reigning champion Max Verstappen takes pole for season-opening Bahrain GP

By Press Association
March 4, 2023, 4:31 pm Updated: March 4, 2023, 4:35 pm
Max Verstappen will start on pole (David Davies/PA)
Max Verstappen will start on pole (David Davies/PA)

Max Verstappen struck the first blow of the new Formula One season by securing pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The double world champion beat Sergio Perez as Red Bull locked out the front row by one tenth of a second with Charles Leclerc third for Ferrari.

Carlos Sainz finished fourth in the other scarlet car ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.

George Russell qualified sixth as Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton could manage only seventh.

Hamilton, 38, finished more than six tenths adrift of Verstappen as his fears that Mercedes have fallen further behind their rivals were played out under the thousand of bulbs that light up the Sakhir circuit.

But there were no such concerns for Verstappen as the pre-season favourite, who last year won 15 of the 22 races as he claimed his second consecutive world title, secured his 21st pole on his father Jos Verstappen’s 51st birthday.

“I am pretty sure he is watching,” said the Dutchman. “It has been a tough start to the weekend and I have not found my rhythm. I struggled to get the car together.

“But we put the best pieces together in Q3 – it was not perfect but in a better direction – and I am happy to be on pole and for the whole team, too.

“It is a very strong start and I am looking forward to tomorrow.”

Alonso topped two of the three practice sessions for Aston Martin, but the 41-year-old was unable to carry his pace through to qualifying and cap a sensational debut for the rejuvenated British team by taking his first pole in 11 years.

Lando Norris made it through to Q2 by the skin of his teeth, posting the same time as Logan Sargeant, but progressing by virtue of lapping earlier than the Williams rookie.

Norris, 23, will have headed into his fifth season on the grid with loftier ambitions than only squeezing into the second phase of qualifying and eventually finishing 11th.

But much to Norris’ frustration, McLaren have slipped down the pecking order and deep into the midfield. Norris’ new team-mate, Australian Oscar Piastri, lines up in 18th of 20.

Norris was in 10th place and on the brink of making it into Q3 only to be usurped by Lance Stroll in the closing moments.

Stroll is racing on through the pain barrier here after he fell off his road bike last month and required surgery on his left wrist.

The son of the team’s fashion billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll finished eighth.

