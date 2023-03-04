Rochdale grab much-needed win against high-flying Stevenage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rochdale won at home for the first time since November as they beat promotion-chasing Stevenage 2-0.

The win was not enough to lift Jim Bentley’s side off the bottom of Sky Bet League Two, although it did breathe life into their fight to avoid the drop.

The home side landed the first blow in the seventh minute when Abraham Odoh advanced through the middle and teed up Devante Rodney to fire home from 10 yards.

Dale doubled their lead in the 28th minute. Odoh raced towards the Stevenage area before slipping a pass to Ethan Brierley and his low delivery across the face of goal was despatched into the net by Danny Lloyd.

Stevenage’s Jordan Roberts was denied by a superb Richard O’Donnell save before the break and saw a header cleared off the line after the interval.

Carl Piergianni volleyed wide from 10 yards as the visitors pressed for a way back into the game and O’Donnell produced another fine stop to keep out Jake Taylor’s flicked header.

In stoppage time, Roberts saw a shot cannon against the foot of the post, with Josh March firing the rebound over the bar from close range.