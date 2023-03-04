Conor Chaplin scores brace as Ipswich ease to home win over Burton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ipswich scored three first-half goals in a pulsating 11-minute spell as they overcame Burton 4-0 at home.

Those goals came from Conor Chaplin, Nathan Broadhead and Freddie Ladapo and kept up the pressure on the two teams at the top of the League One table.

Chaplin’s deflected shot off Jasper Moon completed the scoring in the second half as Town clocked up their fourth consecutive clean sheet.

Dale Taylor just failed to find the target for Burton when he diverted a goal-bound effort from Deji Oshilaja but Chaplin twisted in the penalty area and struck a shot into the corner of the goal in the 31st minute.

Seven minutes later, Town made it 2-0 when Broadhead was on the end of a move involving Harry Clarke and Wes Burns and Ladapo put them further ahead in the 42nd minute when he converted a pass from Chaplin.

Cameron Burgess made a last-ditch tackle on Burton’s Josh Walker and Town goalkeeper Christian Walton turned a shot from Joe Powell round the post as the visitors pressed but Ipswich made it 4-0 in the 69th minute through Chaplin’s deflected shot.