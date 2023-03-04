Dagenham hit back to defeat York

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dagenham got their National League play-off push back on track with a 2-1 home victory over struggling York.

The Daggers suffered a 2-1 defeat at Maidenhead on Tuesday but made it three wins from four games while York lost for a seventh time in nine.

York went ahead in the 29th minute when Shaq Forde, on loan from Watford, finished with ease from Ryan Fallowfield pass having been put through by Lenell John-Lewis.

Dagenham equalised two minutes before half-time, Inih Effiong claiming his fourth goal in seven games for the club – and 21st for the season – after good work from Junior Morias.

Dean Rance put the home side ahead with 19 minutes remaining courtesy of a looping header from Morais’ cross.