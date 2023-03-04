Leaders Leyton Orient are held by Swindon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leaders Leyton Orient were held to a 1-1 draw by Swindon in an entertaining Sky Bet League Two match at Brisbane Road.

Omar Beckles headed the hosts in front before the break before substitute Jacob Wakeling levelled after the interval.

Orient forced eight corners in the first half and it was from the first that Beckles put them in front after 12 minutes from the delivery of Kieran Sadlier.

Charlie Kelman almost doubled the lead but goalkeeper Sol Brynn collected the ball at the second attempt .

The visitors were restricted to just one corner in the first period, although Rushian Hepburn-Murphy squandered a good opportunity when he failed to find the target when well placed.

Swindon improved after the break and were rewarded with the equaliser in the 64th minute.

Wakeling had only been on the pitch for 10 minutes when he collected a pass from Hepburn-Murphy and steered his left-footed drive into the net.

Orient’s claims for a penalty for a foul on Paul Smyth in the final minute of added time were denied, ensuring their opponents left east London with a hard-fought point.