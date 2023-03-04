Carlton Morris pounces to earn Luton win over out-of-form Swansea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Carlton Morris pounces to earn Luton win over out-of-form Swansea

By Press Association
March 4, 2023, 5:23 pm
Carlton Morris scored the only goal as Luton claimed a home win over Swansea (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Carlton Morris scored his 14th goal of the season as Luton heaped more misery on Swansea, who had manager Russell Martin sent off, with a 1-0 win at Kenilworth Road.

The visitors went close in the 10th minute when Luke Cundle took aim from range, but his low drive was well saved by Ethan Horvath at his near post.

Town striker Elijah Adebayo then headed Alfie Doughty’s corner over at the other end, before Doughty created an even better chance on 16 minutes.

He swung over a cross from the left which Morris met with a downward header that forced Andy Fisher into a good stop.

Gabe Osho then beat a man just outside the box before lashing over the top from 20 yards, before with 30 minutes up, Morris met Jordan Clark’s corner at the back post, his header glancing the top of the bar.

Doughty’s set-pieces continued to cause a problem, his next one met by Tom Lockyer whose header hit Jay Fulton before Fisher palmed the loose ball away.

Town’s pressure paid off on 39 minutes though when Clark originally mis-hit a shot, but Luton maintained the danger and when Doughty’s cross was not gathered by Fisher, it allowed Morris to pounce from two yards.

Nathan Wood put his downward header off target as Swans looked to respond immediately, but the second period saw the visitors start with far greater intensity, Oli Cooper wasting a glorious chance when clean through, scooping horribly over the bar.

Joel Piroe then had a crack from range, his effort deflecting into the gloves of Horvath.

Town looked for a confidence-boosting second just after the hour mark when Clark reached the byline and found Allan Campbell, whose header was well parried by Fisher, Morris unable to divert the rebound on target.

Town sub Cauley Woodrow came on to pep up Luton’s attack, as he fired a pass out to Doughty who hammered an angled attempt over.

Liam Cullen thought he had made it 1-1 when beating Horvath after being sent through, but the referee’s assistant flag saw his celebrations cut short.

Morris looked to double his account, sending a right footer into the side-netting, as Woodrow then had appeals for a penalty turned down when his shot crashed against a defender.

With four minutes left, the Swans came close to levelling, Morgan Whittaker’s attempt batted away by Horvath.

Luton then had chances in the latter stages too, Cody Drameh releasing Doughty who found Clark to hit the outside of the post.

Out of nowhere, there was a mass brawl between the two benches which saw visiting boss Martin sent off as was Town assistant Richie Kyle.

Town cleared their lines with conviction in stoppage time to further boost their play-off hopes and make it just three wins in 19 for City.

