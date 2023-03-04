Harrogate frustrated by Gillingham as winless home run goes on

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harrogate have now gone seven home games without a win – equalling their longest sequence since 2012 – following a 0-0 stalemate with Gillingham.

The hosts narrowly shaded a tepid encounter at Wetherby Road, with experienced centre-backs Anthony O’Connor and Tom Eastman both enjoying commanding performances as Simon Weaver’s men kept only their second League Two clean sheet in the last 18 contests on their own soil.

During an uneventful first half, Harrogate striker Jack Muldoon went closest to opening the scoring when his goal-bound effort was kicked clear by covering defender Cheye Alexander.

After the break, Muldoon continued to threaten with his 25-yard drive warming the hands of Gills keeper Glenn Morris.

But at the other end, a back-pedalling Mark Oxley did well to tip over David Tutonda’s spectacular long-range dipping volley.

Harrogate’s on-loan Southampton winger Kazeem Olaigbe then showed nimble footwork close to the byline to create space for a firm shot that was kept out at his near post by Morris, who also denied Luke Armstrong and sub Alex Pattison during the final throes.