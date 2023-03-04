George Oakley’s double earns Morton a point at leaders Queen’s Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two second-half goals from George Oakley earned Morton a comeback draw with cinch Championship leaders Queen’s Park.

Tommy Robson fired the hosts in front from the edge of the box in the 19th minute and they doubled their lead on the half-hour as Connor Shields’ cross was not properly cleared and Marcel Oakley fired home.

Namesake George pulled one back for Morton in the 58th minutefrom Robbie Muirhead’s cross.

Shields was booked for diving in the box and Stephen Eze had a goal disallowed as Queens looked to kill the game off.

They failed to do so and George Oakley struck again in the 81st minute, glancing in Robbie Crawford’s cross.