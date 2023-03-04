Danny Mandroiu’s penalty secures Lincoln home victory over Oxford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Danny Mandroiu’s penalty earned Lincoln a 1-0 victory over Oxford that lifted them into the top half of League One.

Despite being unbeaten at home this season, this was only the Imps’ fourth win on their own patch and it pushed managerless Oxford closer to trouble, as they are now just four points clear of the relegation zone.

Lincoln were handed the chance to take the lead from the spot midway through the first half when Sam Long bundled over Mandroiu, who hammered in his penalty down the middle.

Oxford fought back well and twice had shots cleared off the line before half-time, with Sean Roughan denying Kyle Joseph before Ben House kicked away Long’s goal-bound attempt.

The visitors continued to press, but it took until the 82nd minute until they worked Lincoln goalkeeper Carl Rushworth as he kept out Ciaron Brown’s low effort.

Rushworth was then forced into more heroics with five minutes left when he brilliantly saved Gatlin O’Donkor’s diving header from Djavan Anderson’s cross, as the Imps just about held on.