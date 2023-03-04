Coby Rowe scores stoppage-time equaliser for Sutton against 10-man Crewe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Coby Rowe’s dramatic stoppage-time header rescued Sutton a point in a 1-1 draw with Crewe in League Two.

The visitors went ahead in the first half through Dan Agyei, but were reduced to 10 men after Rod McDonald’s sending off in the 63rd minute.

And it proved costly as the hosts took advantage deep into stoppage time to earn a draw.

Neither goalkeeper was tested in a drab first half hour, but the Railwaymen went ahead with their first effort on target as Agyei’s glancing header from Tariq Uwakwe’s corner found the back of the net.

Sutton keeper Jack Rose saved well from Elliott Nevitt’s angled drive to keep the deficit at one goal.

The hosts should have levelled before half-time but Lee Angol shot straight at James Beadle.

Sean Robertson should have scored early in the second half when he blasted over after catching Sutton on the break.

But after McDonald was sent off for a high foot, Crewe were left holding on.

And the pressure finally told in the third minute of stoppage time as Rowe’s third goal in as many games pinched a point.