Aaron Donnelly scores first career goal to boost Port Vale beyond lowly MK Dons

Nottingham Forest loanee Aaron Donnelly scored his first professional goal as Port Vale ended a run of just one win in 10 by beating lowly MK Dons 1-0 at Vale Park.

The 19-year-old centre-back was on hand to tap David Worrall’s shot beyond Jamie Cumming and net the first goal of his career.

The Dons were left with no win in six as Accrington’s win over Forest Green left Mark Jackson’s men four points from safety.

It was a brilliant reaction finish from the young defender, who was in the right place at the right time to divert Worrall’s cross goalbound and net for the first time since joining the Valiants on loan in the summer.

The hosts came close to doubling their lead through Harrison, who latched onto Ben Garrity’s flick and forced Cumming to push his thunderous effort onto the bar.

Dons stopper Cumming also saved well from Worrall with his legs as the winger looked to give Vale breathing space.

The Dons’ best chances came through set-pieces, as Bradley Johnson headed over from close range while Zak Jules failed to convert Sully Kaikai’s corner.