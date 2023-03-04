Elie Youan bags brace as Hibs hammer Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elie Youan bags brace as Hibs hammer Livingston

By Press Association
March 4, 2023, 5:41 pm
Elie Youan scored twice as Hibs thrashed Livingston (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Elie Youan scored twice as Hibs thrashed Livingston (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

A brace from Elie Youan helped Hibernian come from behind to earn a 4-1 win against Livingston in an entertaining game at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Joel Nouble’s superbly-taken opener had given the home side an early lead but Youan’s quickfire double turned the tide for Hibs, who were playing in their first match since the passing of owner Ron Gordon.

Livingston were reduced to 10 men early in the second period as Jack Fitzwater was dismissed for bringing down Matthew Hoppe before Chris Cadden’s pass deflected in off Stephane Omeonga to make the scoreline comfortable for the visitors.

The hosts ended the match with nine men as the unfortunate Omeonga then suffered an injury after Livingston had used all their subs and Hibs rounded off the win with literally the last kick off the game as Mykola Kukharevych tapped in.

There was a moment of reflection pre-match as both teams and supporters observed a minute’s silence in the memory of Gordon.

When the action got under way, it was the hosts who started the brighter and they took the lead in the ninth minute through Nouble.

Morgan Boyes sent an inch-perfect diagonal ball over the top to release the striker, who composed himself before firing in off the crossbar from a tight angle.

Hibs drew level in the 28th minute and – like Livingston’s goal – it came from a well-directed ball in behind as Will Fish drove forward and set up Youan.

The Frenchman showed composure to take a touch and stroke the ball past Shamal George to level the scores.

Nouble had the next chance in the 36th minute but his tame shot was easily gathered by David Marshall as he latched onto Steven Kelly’s precise through ball.

The home side were made to pay less than 60 seconds later as Youan grabbed his second of the game.

The forward was allowed far too much space in the box as he gathered Hoppe’s pass and scuffed a left-footed finish that trickled beyond George and went in off the far post to put Hibs 2-1 up at the break.

It should have been 3-1 moments into the second half as Hoppe ran through on goal but he could only shoot straight at George.

Nicky Devlin then fizzed a shot just wide from the edge of the box as Livi looked to draw level but their task was made harder moments later when they were reduced to 10 men.

Marijan Cabraja released Hoppe with another ball in behind and Fitzwater could only clip the striker as he bore down on goal.

Referee Chris Graham wasted no time in reaching for the red card and Hibernian made their man advantage pay in the 61st minute with a third goal on the counter attack.

The impressive Youan released Cadden and his low centre deflected in off the unfortunate Omeonga.

Livi’s afternoon would get worse in the closing stages as Omeonga’s injury forced them to finish the game with nine men.

Kukharevych added insult to injury in the final minute, tapping in after Kevin Nisbet’s shot was saved. The goal was initially ruled out for offside but was given after a VAR intervention.

With Livingston boss David Martindale sent off for his protestations in the aftermath, it concluded an afternoon to forget for the home side while Lee Johnson’s resurgent Hibs recorded their third straight win.

