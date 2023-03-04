Chesterfield record long-awaited victory with late winner at Gateshead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chesterfield finally ended their Vanarama National League winless run as Ryan Colclough’s stoppage-time goal secured a 2-1 victory at Gateshead.

The Spireites, who had not won in nine league games to dent their promotion push, got off to a bad start when defender Jamie Grimes scored an own goal after five minutes.

Paul McCallum had the visitors level just before half-time when he converted Liam Mandeville’s low cross at the near post.

Just when it looked like the points would be shared, Colclough turned the ball in from a corner during stoppage time to snatch Chesterfield a much-need win.