Boreham Wood leave it late to beat Oldham

Boreham Wood scored twice in the final 10 minutes to keep their Vanarama National League promotion drive on course with a 2-0 win at Oldham.

Zak Brunt and Femi Ilesanmi had gone close during the first half for the visitors, who were looking for a third straight league win.

Brunt then saw a first-time effort hit the post on the hour mark, before midfielder Jack Payne finally broke the deadlock in the 82nd minute with a long-range effort.

Substitute Dennon Lewis made sure of victory when he nodded in a second in the final minute as the visitors moved into the play-off places.