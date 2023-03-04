Sam Curran keen to keep impressing with England’s wealth of fast bowling options

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Sam Curran keen to keep impressing with England’s wealth of fast bowling options

By Press Association
March 4, 2023, 6:01 pm
Sam Curran hopes to be part of England’s World Cup squad (PA)
Sam Curran hopes to be part of England’s World Cup squad (PA)

Sam Curran wants to make a point of impressing on each occasion he plays for England given the fast bowling resources they have a few months out from the World Cup.

Last year’s T20 World Cup player of the tournament and final laid down a marker to be included in England’s squad for the defence of their 50-over title in India with a star showing against Bangladesh.

He was overlooked for the first ODI but made a cameo 33 not out off 19 balls in the second before taking the wind out of Bangladesh’s sails in their reply with three wickets within five deliveries.

Sam Curran was player of the tournament and final in England's T20 World Cup-winning campaign (PA)
Sam Curran was player of the tournament and final in England’s T20 World Cup-winning campaign (PA)

Curran eventually finished with four for 29 in Dhaka and, while he insisted he does not feel under pressure to perform, the left-arm seamer thinks he needs to keep pushing on to stay in contention.

“It’s a quality squad at the moment,” he said. “There are guys on the Test tour who come back in as well. Every time you play in a team and for England, you want to put in a performance.

“We have a great squad now with Jofra (Archer), (Chris) Woakes, (Mark) Wood back. Everyone has had a tough couple of years with injury and everyone is pleased to see the quality of bowlers we have around.

“It’s a great time and hopefully we can all stay fit and give the captain and coach some good decisions to make. As bowlers we just want to perform and be in that 15 they take to the World Cup.

“It’s a great team to be around and I guess the World Cup can only give me confidence. But it’s about enjoying it and not putting too much pressure (on myself).”

Curran, whose only previous experience in Bangladesh was at the 2016 Under-19 World Cup, exploited early swing to leave the Tigers nine for three in their doomed pursuit of 327 on Friday, with England thumping their opponents by 132 runs to move into an unassailable 2-0 lead with just one match to play.

Curran continues to excel in international cricket despite neither being particularly tall nor generating express pace and attributed his success to his sharp instincts and a canny skillset.

“I don’t think too much to be honest,” Curran said. “You have your natural plans and I like to react to what’s in front of me. I’m not a massive planner, to look at what’s ahead of me.

“But it’s just reacting – if my cutters are working I’ll stick to them, but (on Friday) the new ball swung so it was just play it as you see.

“It helps when you can watch them bowl first and almost copy what they do. Watch what they did wrong, and not do what they did wrong.

“Each game we are trying to get better and better, the closer we get to the World Cup.”

England headed to Chattogram – formerly Chittagong, the Bangladesh Government officially changed the city’s name in 2018 – on Saturday and will be bidding to seal a 3-0 clean sweep on Monday.

It marks England’s last ODI until September, when the World Cup squad will be on the verge of being announced, but Curran still hopes to press his case in other ways such as the Indian Premier League.

Curran is the most expensive auction buy in IPL history, having been snapped up for £1.85million in December by Punjab Kings, and is due to head to India after England’s tour of Bangladesh.

“It’s another opportunity to play cricket in India which will be amazing,” he added. “It’s great preparation for the World Cup and (I can) hopefully put in some good performances for my team.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Big Noise Torry
Scottish Government steps in and restores Big Noise Torry’s funding
2
Ellon Primary School deputy headteacher, Jill Cooper, with Shrek the tortoise. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Pet tortoise arrives at Aberdeenshire primary school
3
Nicky Butt worked for the Manchester United youth academy for nine years. Image: PA.
Manchester United legend Nicky Butt reveals he was interviewed for the Aberdeen job
4
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
5
Andrew Smith was found to be driving his van with cocaine and methadone in his system. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
White van driver attempted 190-mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
6
A Buccaneer fighter jet used to be at the spot near the Elgin petrol station. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Thomson
End of an era as new purpose approved for former Buccaneer jet site at…
7
CR0041425 Reporter Name - Andrew Morton Location - Palm Court Hotel Aberdeen Story: - ] Karen's Diner is a pop-up restaurant in which staff are rude to customers. The chain is in Aberdeen for the weekend, and the P&J's F&D team is getting involved. Andy is eating at the restaurant, and Karla is to be one of the staff. Looking for pics of: - The restaurant and the staff - Andy and table eating food - Karla dressed up as a Karen waitress and shouting at people - The food on offer - Any Karen-like happenings Picture Shows - Karla Sinclair Friday 3rd March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
I was a ‘Karen’ at the Palm Court Hotel’s Karen’s Diner pop-up in Aberdeen…
2
8
Get stuck in with delicious local produce, found at Forest Farm in Aberdeenshire. Image by Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Talk of the town: Newburgh Inn’s new owners, Granite City distilled gin and fresh…
9
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug courier Jason Hawe jailed Picture shows; Drug courier Jason Hawe dob 11/12/1976. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drug courier caught with £93,000 of crack cocaine was doing it to buy Christmas…
10
An empty shop on Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Aberdeen City Council rates relief move could cause ‘forced demolition’ of historic Union Street…
2

More from Press and Journal

Kate Forbes wants 'more fixed links' to connect island communities
Big Noise Torry works with children and young people from across the city. Image: Big Noise.
'Shame on SNP councillors': Readers react to Big Noise funding restored by Scottish Government
Road near Parkhill Garden Centre
Emergency services attend one-vehicle crash between Dyce and Bridge of Don
Coire an t-Sneachda mountain covered in snow
Injured Cairngorm climber taken in a helicopter during 'heavy snow shower' after suffering a…
CalMac ferry
Oban to Castlebay ferry cancelled amid 'medical emergency' onboard
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from sea after a 'technical issue' was found. Picture by Allan Milligan
Boats of the CalMac fleet - what age are ferries on the West Coast…
Canteen staff are proving very difficult to find. Image: Stock.
Western Isles patients may have to eat ready meals as hospital canteen faces closure…
Plenty to ponder for Peterhead boss David Robertson. Image: Duncan Brown.
Falkirk 5-0 Peterhead: Bairns hit the goal trail in the final 30 minutes
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. A young Shetlander who used a Modern Apprenticeship to achieve her dream of working on a farm on the islands has been recognised as a finalist in the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Murray. Shetland. Supplied by Jamie Milne Date; 03/03/2023
Young Shetlander recognised in Scottish Apprenticeship Awards
Chocolate profiterole pudding. Image: Munchy Seeds
Sweet treats: This chocolate profiterole pudding is a crowd-pleaser

Editor's Picks

Most Commented