It’s just another game – Darren Moore says unbeaten run is sideshow at Sheff Wed

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore said he will not be distracted by his side’s record-breaking unbeaten run after their 1-0 win against Peterborough at Hillsborough.

A second-half own goal from Nathan Thompson gave the Owls a narrow victory over the play-off chasing Posh.

Moore said: “I think it was a bitty game in the first half. We could have got frustrated and we had to keep our concentration.

“All afternoon I felt we tried to ask questions of them. We threatened in all areas of the pitch but we just couldn’t quite get that final touch in front of goal.

“We did some good work off the ball; when Peterborough tried to build anything I felt we spoilt their attacks.

“They’ve got a threat at the top of the pitch… they’re consistent in the way they attack, but we nullified that.

“I have to give credit to Jaden (Brown) for coming into the side and getting two assists in two games.

“There’s a nice feeling in the club at the moment. There’s a great connection between the players and fans, as I’ve said before we’re all on the journey together.

“It’s nice to keep the unbeaten run going but for me it’s just another game. The games come thick and fast, we’re happy with another win and clean sheet but we’ll dust ourselves down and move on.”

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson wants his team to be more arrogant in future to win these types of games.

Ferguson said: “I felt the first half went the way I wanted it to in terms of how we controlled possession.

“We didn’t have enough in the final third and our wide players didn’t get enough joy. We had to pass the ball more.

“If we want to play in the Championship we need to take our chances. Kwame (Poku) needs to get across the defender and score. It’s the fine details that disappoint me.

“Wednesday are obviously going to be a good team having gone 20 unbeaten, they’re relentless. We had to be switched on for the whole game but we weren’t.

“They took their chance and we didn’t take ours. I think it was important we kept it at 1-0 but the game petered out a little bit in the end.

“People might say we’ve done well but it’s a disappointing result. We’ve got to be a bit more arrogant; we have some of the best players in the league. I’ve come here for the win.

“We’re running out of time. We’re going to have to go on a run and win a hell of a lot of games. It will be tough but I feel we’re capable.”