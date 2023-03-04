Matt Bloomfield believes on-loan winger Chem Campbell could make big impact

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Matt Bloomfield backed Chem Campbell to play a key part in Wycombe’s promotion push after the winger opened his Chairboys account in the 1-1 draw with Exeter.

The 20-year-old Wolves loanee needed less than two minutes of his home debut to make an impact, taking advantage of a poor Pierce Sweeney clearance to coolly convert his first career goal.

Kevin McDonald’s leveller midway through the second half denied the play-off chasers all three points but Campbell’s performance was among the positives Bloomfield took from his first home game in charge.

“We are delighted for Chem,” he said.

“He was really good when he came on last week at Shrewsbury and he has a bright future ahead of him.

“We thought his pace and trickery in those wide areas, coupled up with Garath [McCleary] on the other side, would give us a real threat.

“Chem scored and Garath hit the post, so that worked, and the goal settled Chem down.

“He ran out of legs a bit in the second half as he’s not had too many minutes on the pitch but we hope he plays a really big role for us between now and the end of the season.”

McCleary hitting the woodwork was one of several chances for Wycombe to claim all three points, Sam Vokes firing narrowly off target with efforts either side of the equaliser.

“There is plenty to work on but plenty to be pleased about,” Bloomfield added.

“We carried a really big threat at times and it was a shame not to get a second during that period in the first half.

“We need to be pleased with the point and move on ready for Tuesday evening.”

Bloomfield’s opposite number Gary Caldwell was full of praise for his side’s goalscorer after McDonald found the net for the second time in as many games.

The former Fulham midfielder, who had a kidney transplant in 2021, turned home the rebound after Sam Nombe’s shot was saved and Nombe later saw a header hit the top of the bar as the Grecians pressed for a late winner.

“It’s a bit of an injustice to only have one point,” Caldwell said. “We were outstanding from start to finish.

“Away from home, it can be easy to panic after conceding early but we stayed strong, kept belief in our identity and kept creating really good chances.

“That continued in the second half and we thoroughly deserved the equaliser. On another day, we go and win the game.

“Kevin [McDonald]’s all-round game, professionalism and character has been fantastic since he came in.

“He deserves all the credit he’s getting at the moment and for him to be showing his quality the way he is, it’s a joy to see.”