Scott Lindsey says ‘luck is against us’ after Crawley slip to another defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crawley boss Scott Lindsey was adamant his side were denied a “clear penalty” during the contentious 1-0 loss to 10-man Northampton at Sixfields.

The home side dominated the first half of the Sky Bet League Two clash but missed several chances before seeing Aaron McGowan sent off following a clash with substitute Jack Roles.

But they overcame their numerical disadvantage to snatch all three points when Jack Sowerby thundered home a spectacular volley 11 minutes from full-time.

“We didn’t start the game particularly well,” admitted Lindsey. “We looked like we were waiting to concede in the first half and we never really threatened them.

“I thought we were lucky to come in at half-time 0-0 but I was pleased we did because it gave me an opportunity to get into the players and give them some energy and confidence.

“Our second-half performance was better but there were moments where we didn’t defend well. They shouldn’t win the corner that leads to the goal and then he smashes it in from 25 yards.

“I was disappointed with that and I also thought we had a clear penalty. Jordon Mutch gets pulled down at the far post.

“There’s a hand around his neck, he’s pulled to the floor and the referee is in a good position but he doesn’t give it. At the moment, luck is against us.

“I didn’t really see the red card incident but I did think the standard of the officiating today was poor.

“He missed a few things and it’s a clear penalty. I don’t understand why he hasn’t given it.”

It was a big win for Northampton, who kept their promotion challenge on track thanks to Sowerby’s stunning strike.

Manager Jon Brady said: “In the first half we came out with our foot on the pedal and that was the way we wanted to play.

“We wanted to have loads of tempo and I don’t think it would be unfair to say we could have been two or three up in the first half.

“We had some real big chances and we should have taken them with a bit more conviction. We didn’t put them away but we never lost our belief.

“We had to show the other side of our game in the second half. The first half was all about tempo and quick play but we had to show that gritty side, especially when we went down to 10 men, and then Jack Sowerby turns into Marco van Basten!

“It was a great strike and a lovely moment for all of our fans to enjoy. It was probably one of the loudest roars I’ve heard during my time as manager here and it was a great moment and a really important win.”