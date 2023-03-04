Michael Duff furious with referee after goalless draw at Bristol Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Michael Duff furious with referee after goalless draw at Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
March 4, 2023, 6:55 pm
Michael Duff’s side were held at Bristol Rovers (Richard Sellers/PA)
Michael Duff’s side were held at Bristol Rovers (Richard Sellers/PA)

Barnsley boss Michael Duff hit out at referee Thomas Parsons over the “bizarre” decision to deny his promotion-chasing Tykes a penalty at the Memorial Stadium.

The former Cheltenham boss was furious after striker Devante Cole appeared to be pulled back by Bristol Rovers centre-back Lewis Gibson with the goal at his mercy an hour into the goalless stalemate.

Duff hit the proverbial roof on the touchline as Cole’s appeals for a spot-kick were waved away after he appeared to have been fouled while shaping to shoot inside the six-yard box.

And his dark mood deepened afterwards when he learned from his players that Parsons had missed what they insisted was a blatant handball as Barnsley were ultimately denied a fourth successive victory.

“We have been on the wrong side of the referee’s decision,” Duff said.

“The players’ reactions tell you everything. Devante is about to pass the ball into the net from a yard out when he goes over.

“And there’s a reason why he’s fallen over. He’s been pulled backwards and it’s not because the wind has blown him over.

“The fourth official told me the ref had seen it. He said he saw contact but there wasn’t enough contact which I find bizarre.

“The referee says there’s contact but not enough but it’s enough to knock him over so in my opinion it’s a penalty.

“The other was a handball in the goalmouth. I couldn’t really see clearly but my players are telling me one of their players scooped the ball with his arm.

“It should have been a pen and there’s no need to lie after the game. Their reaction tells you everything.”

Barnsley are now unbeaten in eight outings but midfielder Herbie Kane was unable to make the most of their best opening as his low drive was blocked by Gas keeper James Belshaw after he was teed up by striker James Norwood in the first half.

And Belshaw excelled himself again moments later when he tipped over Liam Kitching’s looping header over the crossbar in front of the travelling fans who were on their feet ready to celebrate.

But they would have been relieved to see on-loan Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah blast a close-range effort straight at goalkeeper Harry Isted just after the break and the tone was set for an exciting if goalless second-half.

“We weren’t quite at our best, in the first half particularly, but ultimately we’ve had two penalties not given and their goalkeeper’s got man of the match which is telling,” Duff added.

“You can’t be brilliant every week and we weren’t quite at the races so we should remember we’ve come away to a difficult place and will respect the point.

“We weren’t quite at it but saying that Herbie had an unbelievable chance and their goalkeeper’s come from nowhere with a save and then made a couple of good saves in the second half.

“The referee is not the reason why we drew. We weren’t clinical enough but in games this tight you need the referee to get the big decisions right.”

Rovers boss Joey Barton, who used to play with Duff at Burnley, expressed disappointment that his side had not claimed a surprise win.

“It was a good game against arguably the division’s form team and this was the true acid test for our progress,” Barton said.

“It was probably as tough a test at this juncture in our evolution as I could have asked for but the lads were outstanding and I’m proud of a lot of their performances.

“Barring one moment in the first half when we let them in, the lads were superb and I’m disappointed we haven’t converted one of our chances and caused a bit of an upset.

“Jarell was in there, making himself a nuisance and now he could have had four goals for us but his defensive performance would have warranted the winning goal because he’s a quality operator.

“As a team we’ve got a bit of confidence again and I hate saying this because they’re a great bunch of lads but our pitch is terrible and the cold snap coming isn’t going to help.

“Our pitch suited Barnsley more than us because they wanted to go direct and long and we tried to counter that by being more direct than we’d normally want to.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Big Noise Torry
Scottish Government steps in and restores Big Noise Torry’s funding
2
Ellon Primary School deputy headteacher, Jill Cooper, with Shrek the tortoise. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Pet tortoise arrives at Aberdeenshire primary school
3
Nicky Butt worked for the Manchester United youth academy for nine years. Image: PA.
Manchester United legend Nicky Butt reveals he was interviewed for the Aberdeen job
4
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
5
Andrew Smith was found to be driving his van with cocaine and methadone in his system. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
White van driver attempted 190-mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
6
A Buccaneer fighter jet used to be at the spot near the Elgin petrol station. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Thomson
End of an era as new purpose approved for former Buccaneer jet site at…
7
CR0041425 Reporter Name - Andrew Morton Location - Palm Court Hotel Aberdeen Story: - ] Karen's Diner is a pop-up restaurant in which staff are rude to customers. The chain is in Aberdeen for the weekend, and the P&J's F&D team is getting involved. Andy is eating at the restaurant, and Karla is to be one of the staff. Looking for pics of: - The restaurant and the staff - Andy and table eating food - Karla dressed up as a Karen waitress and shouting at people - The food on offer - Any Karen-like happenings Picture Shows - Karla Sinclair Friday 3rd March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
I was a ‘Karen’ at the Palm Court Hotel’s Karen’s Diner pop-up in Aberdeen…
2
8
Get stuck in with delicious local produce, found at Forest Farm in Aberdeenshire. Image by Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Talk of the town: Newburgh Inn’s new owners, Granite City distilled gin and fresh…
9
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug courier Jason Hawe jailed Picture shows; Drug courier Jason Hawe dob 11/12/1976. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drug courier caught with £93,000 of crack cocaine was doing it to buy Christmas…
10
An empty shop on Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Aberdeen City Council rates relief move could cause ‘forced demolition’ of historic Union Street…
2

More from Press and Journal

Kate Forbes wants 'more fixed links' to connect island communities
Big Noise Torry works with children and young people from across the city. Image: Big Noise.
'Shame on SNP councillors': Readers react to Big Noise funding restored by Scottish Government
Road near Parkhill Garden Centre
Emergency services attend one-vehicle crash between Dyce and Bridge of Don
Coire an t-Sneachda mountain covered in snow
Injured Cairngorm climber taken in a helicopter during 'heavy snow shower' after suffering a…
CalMac ferry
Oban to Castlebay ferry cancelled amid 'medical emergency' onboard
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from sea after a 'technical issue' was found. Picture by Allan Milligan
Boats of the CalMac fleet - what age are ferries on the West Coast…
Canteen staff are proving very difficult to find. Image: Stock.
Western Isles patients may have to eat ready meals as hospital canteen faces closure…
Plenty to ponder for Peterhead boss David Robertson. Image: Duncan Brown.
Falkirk 5-0 Peterhead: Bairns hit the goal trail in the final 30 minutes
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. A young Shetlander who used a Modern Apprenticeship to achieve her dream of working on a farm on the islands has been recognised as a finalist in the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Murray. Shetland. Supplied by Jamie Milne Date; 03/03/2023
Young Shetlander recognised in Scottish Apprenticeship Awards
Chocolate profiterole pudding. Image: Munchy Seeds
Sweet treats: This chocolate profiterole pudding is a crowd-pleaser

Editor's Picks

Most Commented