Thomas Frank vows Brentford will stay on front foot

By Press Association
March 5, 2023, 9:03 am
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank wants his team to stay on the front foot (Ben Whitley/PA)
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank wants his team to stay on the front foot (Ben Whitley/PA)

Thomas Frank believes Brentford must always keep an offensive mindset, even it can sometimes cost them a positive result.

The Bees welcome west London rivals Fulham to the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday night, when they will be out to extend an 11-game unbeaten Premier League run.

Earlier in the season it was Fulham who secured bragging rights with a 3-2 win at Craven Cottage after a late goal from Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Brentford had fought back after going 2-0 down inside the opening 20 minutes to haul themselves level through Ivan Toney.

Frank, though, maintains while the end result yielded no reward, it was the right approach to stay on the front foot and chase all three points.

“You have to trust the process and what you are doing,” said the Danish coach, whose side have impressed again this season and consolidated their place in the top 10.

“We went very offensive and got the equaliser. I (then) went for the 3-2 and it bounced a little bit back and we lost.

“But I think it is important we have our offensive mindset, because if we do it enough times then hopefully we can get three points.”

Brentford last lost in the Premier League on October 23 when they were thumped 4-0 at Aston Villa.

There have, though, been several close shaves.

In last weekend’s home game against Crystal Palace, it took Vitaly Janelt’s injury-time header to rescue a point – denying the Eagles what would have been their first win of 2023.

Frank hopes his side will find their rhythm again after a week off, having not played because of Manchester United’s Carabao Cup final date against Newcastle at Wembley.

“Palace were not in the best run of form, missed their key player in (Wilfried) Zaha,” the Brentford boss said at a press conference.

“We faced them 10 games unbeaten and at home, where we had been really good this season. However, we couldn’t get it really going.

“Palace did well, were 1-0 up and then it was on the last (moment) of hanging in there that we got the equaliser.

“I hope it is not going to be the same on Monday. I hope we can be more on top of the game.

“But the level and the margins between the bottom 13 teams is small and that is what is deciding games.”

The Bees have no fresh selection concerns, with midfielder Frank Onyeka and defender Pontus Jansson now recovered from hamstring problems.

Forward Kevin Schade – signed on loan from Freiburg in January ahead of a long-term deal – will be hoping for another chance to impress after the 21-year-old came off the bench against Palace.

“I want to play against the best players. I want to see how the best clubs in the world play,” Schade told Brentford club media.

“Everything is new again. Now my goal is to learn and learn.”

