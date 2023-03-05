England all-rounder Will Jacks heads home from Bangladesh due to injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England all-rounder Will Jacks heads home from Bangladesh due to injury

By Press Association
March 5, 2023, 1:51 pm Updated: March 5, 2023, 1:57 pm
Will Jacks will miss the final ODI and the T20 series against Bangladesh (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
Will Jacks will miss the final ODI and the T20 series against Bangladesh (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

England’s Will Jacks has been ruled out of the rest of the Bangladesh tour, paving the way for Rehan Ahmed to make his ODI bow on Monday.

Jacks only made his own debut in the format in last Wednesday’s series opener against the Tigers but felt discomfort in his left thigh in the field in Friday’s second ODI.

The Surrey all-rounder will therefore miss the final ODI in Chattogram – a dead rubber with England in an unassailable 2-0 lead – and the entire T20 series which follows in the next couple of weeks.

An England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson said: “Will Jacks has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour of Bangladesh after suffering a left thigh injury while fielding during the second ODI in Dhaka. Jacks will fly home in the next 48 hours to begin his recovery.”

It is, as yet, unclear whether the issue will impact Jacks’ availability for the Indian Premier League, with the 24-year-old snapped up by Royal Challengers Bangalore in last December’s auction.

England have not announced a replacement for Jacks but his absence leaves the tourists a spinner light and teenage sensation Ahmed seems the obvious choice to plug the gap and continue his meteoric rise this winter.

Ahmed became England’s youngest Test cricketer at 18 years and 126 days last December in Pakistan and tremendously rose to the occasion with seven wickets – including a five-for in the second innings.

Ahmed missed the first two ODIs in Bangladesh because he was feeling unwell but he has returned to training and is likely to be one of two leg-spinners in England’s ranks alongside Adil Rashid on Monday.

Leicestershire's Rehan Ahmed could play in Chattogram on Monday (Nick Potts/PA)
Leicestershire’s Rehan Ahmed could play in Chattogram on Monday (Nick Potts/PA)

Fast bowler Mark Wood feels Leicestershire all-rounder Ahmed, who already has one first-class hundred to his name, is ready for his first appearance in a limited-overs international.

“He is the real deal,” Wood said before Jacks’ injury was announced. “He’s got youthful enthusiasm and excitement and it’s as if he’s playing a club game. He wants to bowl and whack it.

“He has a nature about him which is just lovely to see. It’s quite infectious and I am sure that he will at some point play on this tour. And I am really looking forward to seeing how he goes.

“When he played his Test match, it was like it was not a big deal, and I think he will be exactly the same in whatever format it is.

“I know the pressure might be on a little bit more in ODIs where people try to whack you but I think he will deal wit it fine because all he wants to do is show off and bring that side of him off.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Snowy road and house in Braemar
Snow and ice warnings in place for north, north-east and north-west of Scotland from…
2
Police appealed for witnesses. Image: Stock.
Motorbike passenger in ‘serious’ condition following collision on Aberdeen road
3
Big Noise Torry works with children and young people from across the city. Image: Big Noise.
‘Shame on SNP councillors’: Readers react to Big Noise funding restored by Scottish Government
4
Jon S Baird wants to show Tetris at the Belmont Filmhouse
North-east director wants to reopen Aberdeen’s Belmont Filmhouse for special screenings of new Tetris…
5
Will Jacks will miss the final ODI and the T20 series against Bangladesh (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
Oaty, Marty and Handsome Jack are on the hunt for new homes – can…
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Drug driver stopped on Quay Street Picture shows; Quay Street Ullapool. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man who lives in layby banned from the roads after drug-driving
7
9 Hallwood in Finzean is one of the dream homes on the market this week.
Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness

More from Press and Journal

The Rest and Be Thankful has been labelled one of Scotland's most dangerous roads. Image: Bear Scotland.
Argyll and Bute Council pleads again for 'permanent solution' to landslide-prone Rest and Be…
Gregor MacDonald (centre) celebrates netting for Brora Rangers.
Highland League: Comfortable victories for Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh
Stramash Elgin is seeking the temporary siting of timber buildings to provide shelter for the nursery’s youngsters.
Temporary buildings for Moray outdoor nursery, Buckie Harbour major windfarm project and improvements to…
4 March 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Highland League Cup Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Banks O' Dee FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Andrew Shearer, Banks o Dee GK saves a Penalty.
Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton delighted to reach Highland League Cup final after…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay to speak to SFA head of referees Crawford Allan…
Daniel Rennie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Curfew for man over role in terrifying abduction and assault
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Donna Wilson Banff exhibit Picture shows; Donna Wilson Look what the sea dragged in exhibit. Banff. Supplied by Donna Wilson Date; 03/03/2023
Look what the sea dragged in - Scots designer Donna Wilson unveils new Aberdeenshire…
Huntly's Callum Murray, right, and Turriff's Murray Cormack. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Highland League: Huntly, Rothes and Clachnacuddin chalk up wins
Inverurie Locos' Sam Burnett is mobbed after scoring his side's second goal. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos shock Brechin City to reach Highland League Cup final
Inverness Athletic's two-goal star Ryan MacLeod holds off Thurso defence as he looks to pass to Sam Irving out wide in his team's 2-1 weekend win. Image: Courtesy of Inverness Athletic FC
Liam Taylor scores six as North Caledonian League leaders cruise to 12-1 rout at…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented