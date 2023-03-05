Harry Kane laments missed opportunity for Tottenham in race for top four

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Kane laments missed opportunity for Tottenham in race for top four

By Press Association
March 5, 2023, 2:17 pm Updated: March 5, 2023, 2:53 pm
Harry Kane was disappointed with Spurs’ defeat at Wolves (Nick Potts/PA)
Harry Kane was disappointed with Spurs' defeat at Wolves (Nick Potts/PA)

Harry Kane admits Tottenham blew their chance to cement their top-four credentials.

Adama Traore’s late goal saw Spurs slip to a 1-0 defeat at Wolves on Saturday.

They remain fourth in the Premier League but missed the opportunity to move seven points clear of Newcastle, who lost 2-0 at Manchester City.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Adama Traore scored the winner for Wolves (Tim Goode/PA)

Tottenham have still played two more games than many of their top-four rivals and travel to St James’ Park in April.

“It’s been tough, a really disappointing week. All we can do is look forward now,” said Kane, with Spurs having also crashed out of the FA Cup at Sheffield United.

“We have 12 or 13 games now to push for that top-four place. The games come around quick and we have to look to the next one.

“If we’d won we would have been in a really good spot with the last third of the season to play.

“There’s still going to be points dropped and we need to concentrate on ourselves and finish as strong as possible.”

Wolves are six points above the drop zone after a fourth win in eight games to continue their survival bid.

Boss Julen Lopetegui was appointed when the side were second bottom and has has won six of his 15 games.

He said: “Always the three points are very, very important. In the last match against Liverpool, we couldn’t get any points and we were disappointed, but now we are very happy.

“I have to be honest to highlight Tottenham’s work, in the first half they overcame us. The second half we came better, we tried to work on the difficulties.

“In the end we won but it was a very balanced match, very hard, as are all the matches in the Premier League.

“That’s what I want to highlight to the team in the bad moments, it’s important to keep going, keep working, and think of the next match. We have a lot of points ahead of us.”

