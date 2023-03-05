Alessia Russo hits hat-trick as Manchester United sweep aside Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alessia Russo hits hat-trick as Manchester United sweep aside Leicester

By Press Association
March 5, 2023, 2:45 pm Updated: March 5, 2023, 4:33 pm
Manchester United’s Alessia Russo opened the scoring against Leicester and went on to notch a hat-trick (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United's Alessia Russo opened the scoring against Leicester and went on to notch a hat-trick (Martin Rickett/PA)

Alessia Russo struck a hat-trick as Manchester United thrashed Leicester 5-1 to move four points clear at the top of the Women’s Super League.

England striker Russo’s first-half double put United in control and she added her third early in the second period soon after Remy Siemsen had reduced the deficit for the Foxes.

Russo then set up Leah Galton for United’s fourth and substitute Lucia Garcia added their fifth as Marc Skinner’s side cruised to their 11th league win from 14 matches this season to keep the pressure on reigning champions Chelsea.

Chelsea, who face London rivals Arsenal in the League Cup final at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon, have two games in hand and play United at Kingsmeadow next weekend.

Russo, out of contract in the summer, has scored eight goals in 12 league appearances this season and United are hoping she signs a new deal after turning down two world-record bids from Arsenal for the 24-year-old last month.

Manchester City’s Bunny Shaw also notched a hat-trick as Gareth Taylor’s side hit back to beat Tottenham 3-1 and climbed into second place, three points behind United.

Jamaica forward Shaw cancelled out Bizet Ildhusoy’s opener for Tottenham in first-half stoppage time and converted a penalty soon after the restart after Ash Neville’s challenge on Chloe Kelly.

Shaw, who scored four goals in City’s recent 8-1 FA Cup win against Bristol City, sealed her hat-trick with a late third – her 13th league goal of the season – as victory was ensured in boss Taylor’s 100th game in charge.

Aston Villa closed the gap on fourth-placed Arsenal to three points after extending their unbeaten league run to five matches with a 2-0 win at Everton.

Kenza Dali gave Villa an early lead and Everton defender Megan Finnigan’s own goal with just over 20 minutes remaining ensured the Merseysiders fell to a sixth league defeat of the season.

Rachel Rowe fired a late winner as Reading beat West Ham 2-1 at home to climb from second-bottom up to ninth.

Charlie Wellings’ second-half opener for Reading was cancelled out by France forward Viviane Asseyi’s fifth league goal of the season, but Rowe’s fine late finish edged them back in front.

West Ham hit the woodwork in the closing stages through Grace Fisk’s header, but the Royals held on to leapfrog Brighton and Tottenham in the bottom half of the table.

