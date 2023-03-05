Brendan Rodgers understands Leicester fans’ frustrations after Southampton loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brendan Rodgers understands Leicester fans’ frustrations after Southampton loss

By Press Association
March 5, 2023, 3:29 pm
Brendan Rodgers insisted he respects the opinion of fans after some Leicester supporters called for his exit (Steven Paston/PA)
Brendan Rodgers insisted he respects the opinion of fans after some Leicester supporters called for his exit (Steven Paston/PA)

Brendan Rodgers insists he respects the opinion of fans after some Leicester supporters called for his departure during their disappointing 1-0 defeat at fellow relegation battlers Southampton.

Southampton’s January signing Carlos Alcaraz scored the only goal of the game in a crucial 1-0 win for Saints, as Leicester were left to rue what could have been.

The Foxes had 11 shots during the game, none of which were on target.

Kelechi Iheanacho wasted three of them, two headers and a shot over the crossbar, much to the displeasure of the travelling support.

There were chants calling for Rodgers to be replaced, but the manager remained calm.

“Listen, I respect the opinions and that’s what the game is about,” he said.

“I never take any support from the board for granted, I just do my best with what I have.

“It has been very up and down for us this season, for the supporters it has been a challenge from the very first game.

“We have no signings and from the first home game against Brentford you sensed from the off it was going to be a challenging season.

“I respect that they have paid their money, travelled a long way and they will be disappointed.

“My message is just to stay with the players, they have given everything and they are going to need the supporters.”

Ruben Selles wants his Southampton side to build on a win which lifted them off the foot of the table for the first time since the World Cup break.

“We need to try to build momentum every time,” Selles said.

“We tried to build momentum after the Chelsea game. Unfortunately, we didn’t make it, I think we did the opposite in the last two games.

“But again, we have another chance to build momentum. We have a clean week.

“We have eight days until the game at Old Trafford. I think we can make it a good week of learning and continue working in our process.”

