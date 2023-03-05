Max Verstappen begins world title defence with superb win at Bahrain Grand Prix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Max Verstappen begins world title defence with superb win at Bahrain Grand Prix

By Press Association
March 5, 2023, 4:51 pm Updated: March 5, 2023, 5:13 pm
Max Verstappen celebrates his win (Frank Augstein/AP)
Max Verstappen celebrates his win (Frank Augstein/AP)

Max Verstappen opened his championship defence with a crushing victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver, who dominated last season to claim his second consecutive world crown, outclassed his rivals with an ominous performance under the floodlights in Sakhir.

Sergio Perez finished runner-up, 11.9 seconds adrift, as Red Bull completed a one-two, while Fernando Alonso took the final spot on the podium after Ferrari’s mechanical woes rolled into the new season when Charles Leclerc retired with an engine failure. Carlos Sainz finished fourth.

Lewis Hamilton took the chequered flag in fifth, 51 seconds behind, with team-mate George Russell seventh on a sobering evening for Mercedes.

Hamilton’s display comes just 24 hours after team principal Toto Wolff revealed the team, which once dominated the sport, are ready to consign this season’s car to the rubbish bin and start from scratch.

While Mercedes have already pushed the panic button, Red Bull, with the sublime Verstappen at the wheel, are in a class of one.

Verstappen, the man who won 15 of last year’s 22 rounds, put his Red Bull on pole and then raced off into the distance to deliver on his billing as the pre-season favourite.

Following a smooth getaway, the Dutchman – keeping a fast-starting Leclerc at bay – was six seconds clear of the Ferrari man after only eight laps, and 17.7 seconds clear of fifth-placed Hamilton with 10 of the 57 laps on the board.

Bahrain F1 GP Auto Racing
Max Verstappen dominated under the floodlights in Sakhir (Andrej Isakovic/AP)

Hamilton started seventh and moved past Russell and Alonso at the start to take fifth but the 38-year-old was finding it difficult to get up to speed in his Mercedes.

“Is Lewis managing or is he slow because I feel like I have a bit more pace,” said Russell, one place back. “Struggling, struggling,” came the response.

Hamilton was the first of the top six to pit, and after the opening stops unravelled, Verstappen held a commanding 10-second lead over Perez, who, in his speedier Red Bull, had by now managed to get the jump on Leclerc.

With the Red Bulls in control, the attention turned to who would be best of the rest and it was Alonso, the 41-year-old on his Aston Martin debut, taking centre stage.

On lap 35, he emerged from his second stop right on Hamilton’s gearbox, and the two oldest drivers on the grid rolled back the years as they diced for fifth place.

Bahrain F1 GP Auto Racing
Fernando Alonso celebrates after his third-place finish (Frank Augstein/AP)

Alonso sniffed a chance at Turn 4 on lap 37 but the Spaniard was too hot on his brakes. Hamilton survived, but only for two laps before Alonso threw his Aston Martin down Hamilton’s inside with a bold move at Turn 10 – a sharp left-hander.

“Let’s go,” Alonso screamed in delight.

Then, over at Ferrari, drama struck as Leclerc broke down with 17 laps to run.

“No, no, no, no come on,” said the Monegasque as he pulled up on the side of the track. “No power.”

Bahrain F1 GP Auto Racing
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc walks back to the pit-lane after his car stalled (Frank Augstein/AP)

Inside the garage, shareholder Piero Ferrari removed his headphones. He had seen enough. New year, same Ferrari.

Now up to fourth, Alonso sniffed a podium with Sainz struggling. And on lap 46, the pair banged wheels before Alonso moved up to third at Turn 11.

“This car is lovely to drive,” he said, with team-mate Lance Stroll taking the flag in sixth place.

Elsewhere, Lando Norris finished 17th and last after making six pit-stops with a problematic engine. His rookie McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri retired with mechanical troubles.

Speaking after his victory, Verstappen said: “I am happy to finally win here in Bahrain. It depends race to race, but we can definitely fight with this car.

“It was a very good first stint and then it was about looking after the tyres because you don’t know what happens later in the race.”

Alonso said: “It was a great weekend and finishing on the podium is just amazing.

“To have the second best car at the first race is unreal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Snowy road and house in Braemar
Snow and ice warnings in place for north, north-east and north-west of Scotland from…
2
Police appealed for witnesses. Image: Stock.
Motorbike passenger in ‘serious’ condition following collision on Aberdeen road
3
Big Noise Torry works with children and young people from across the city. Image: Big Noise.
‘Shame on SNP councillors’: Readers react to Big Noise funding restored by Scottish Government
4
Jon S Baird wants to show Tetris at the Belmont Filmhouse
North-east director wants to reopen Aberdeen’s Belmont Filmhouse for special screenings of new Tetris…
5
Max Verstappen celebrates his win (Frank Augstein/AP)
Oaty, Marty and Handsome Jack are on the hunt for new homes – can…
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Drug driver stopped on Quay Street Picture shows; Quay Street Ullapool. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man who lives in layby banned from the roads after drug-driving
7
9 Hallwood in Finzean is one of the dream homes on the market this week.
Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness

More from Press and Journal

The Rest and Be Thankful has been labelled one of Scotland's most dangerous roads. Image: Bear Scotland.
Argyll and Bute Council pleads again for 'permanent solution' to landslide-prone Rest and Be…
Gregor MacDonald (centre) celebrates netting for Brora Rangers.
Highland League: Comfortable victories for Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh
Stramash Elgin is seeking the temporary siting of timber buildings to provide shelter for the nursery’s youngsters.
Temporary buildings for Moray outdoor nursery, Buckie Harbour major windfarm project and improvements to…
4 March 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Highland League Cup Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Banks O' Dee FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Andrew Shearer, Banks o Dee GK saves a Penalty.
Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton delighted to reach Highland League Cup final after…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay to speak to SFA head of referees Crawford Allan…
Daniel Rennie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Curfew for man over role in terrifying abduction and assault
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Donna Wilson Banff exhibit Picture shows; Donna Wilson Look what the sea dragged in exhibit. Banff. Supplied by Donna Wilson Date; 03/03/2023
Look what the sea dragged in - Scots designer Donna Wilson unveils new Aberdeenshire…
Huntly's Callum Murray, right, and Turriff's Murray Cormack. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Highland League: Huntly, Rothes and Clachnacuddin chalk up wins
Inverurie Locos' Sam Burnett is mobbed after scoring his side's second goal. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos shock Brechin City to reach Highland League Cup final
Inverness Athletic's two-goal star Ryan MacLeod holds off Thurso defence as he looks to pass to Sam Irving out wide in his team's 2-1 weekend win. Image: Courtesy of Inverness Athletic FC
Liam Taylor scores six as North Caledonian League leaders cruise to 12-1 rout at…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented