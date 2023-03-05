Jonas Eidevall hails ‘phenomenal’ Kim Little as Arsenal win Continental Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jonas Eidevall hails ‘phenomenal’ Kim Little as Arsenal win Continental Cup

By Press Association
March 5, 2023, 7:17 pm Updated: March 5, 2023, 9:01 pm
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall celebrates (John Walton/PA).
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall celebrates (John Walton/PA).

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall heaped praise on captain Kim Little after her penalty in the Continental Cup final helped earn the Gunners their first trophy in nearly four years with a 3-1 victory over Chelsea.

Arsenal came from behind in front of a record Women’s League Cup final crowd of 19,010 at Selhurst Park to claim their first silverware since winning the Women’s Super League in 2018/19.

Stina Blackstenius cancelled out Sam Kerr’s second-minute opener before Little fired home from the spot and a Niamh Charles own goal completed the scoring half-time.

“I’m very proud of the team’s display,” Eidevall said. “Of course we got off to a very difficult start conceding the goal early on, so it was a real test of character and I think we handled it brilliantly.

“When you thought (Little) couldn’t get better she puts on that performance. I told Kim straight after the game, I wasn’t sure if it was possible, but this is the best you’ve been when I’ve been the coach. I think she’s phenomenal.

“The way she connects the team, the duels, the work rate, the decision-making on the ball, I think she played close to a perfect match. I’m so happy for her, because I think it is a trait of a great player to have a performance like that.”

Chelsea edged last Sunday’s FA Cup fifth-round contest with the Gunners, Sophie Ingle and Kerr scoring in that 2-0 victory.

This time, aside from her opener, a header from Guro Reiten’s pinpoint cross, Arsenal were largely able to shut down the Australian striker.

While possession was ultimately an even 50/50 split, the Gunners’ victory was well-deserved, the third goal seeming to sink Chelsea’s spirits.

Boss Emma Hayes made several second-half changes hoping to ignite a comeback, but substitute Melanie Leupolz could only hit the crossbar as the Blues ran out of time.

“I don’t think the team today looked anywhere near the side that I know,” said Hayes.

“Like I said, sometimes when you’ve got a lot of trophies, and we have lots of them, I saw the fire in the players for Arsenal, and I didn’t see that in us today, and I think that made it really, really difficult for us to get back in the game.

“The third goal killed that off. I’m very disappointed with that complacency from us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
9 Hallwood in Finzean is one of the dream homes on the market this week.
Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness
2
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Appeals lodged to free mums jailed over brutal pub attacks
3
CR0041271 Reporter Name - Rosemary Lowne Location - Inverurie Story: -Four page drinks feature on Cocoworks, a pretty wee coffee shop at Inverurie Railway Station. Landscape and portrait photos please of; *Owner Jenny Lawson (holding a pot of tea or something :)) *As many individual drinks photos as possible ie hot chocolate, coffee, tea pot, smoothies etc *Photos of some of her delicious cakes as well would be fab Picture Shows - Owner Jenny Lawson Friday24th February 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Former cabin crew swapped serving stars for treating travellers at Inverurie Railway Station coffee…
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; One of the dogs neglected by John and Victoria Symon.. Aberdeen. Supplied by SSPCA/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Animal inspector who saved 76 pets from filthy flat hails couple’s lifetime animal ban
5
Police cars and the fire service were at the scene of the incident. Image: Cameron Roy.
Inverurie garden shed explodes with debris landing in play park while children played close…
6
Daniel Rennie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Curfew for man over role in terrifying abduction and assault
7
This week's Planning Ahead round-up features student flat plans for Aberdeen's Union Street
Union Street offices could be new student flats, Earl of Kintore to build new…
8
CR0041425 Reporter Name - Andrew Morton Location - Palm Court Hotel Aberdeen Story: - ] Karen's Diner is a pop-up restaurant in which staff are rude to customers. The chain is in Aberdeen for the weekend, and the P&J's F&D team is getting involved. Andy is eating at the restaurant, and Karla is to be one of the staff. Looking for pics of: - The restaurant and the staff - Andy and table eating food - Karla dressed up as a Karen waitress and shouting at people - The food on offer - Any Karen-like happenings Picture Shows - Karla Sinclair Friday 3rd March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
I was a ‘Karen’ at the Palm Court Hotel’s Karen’s Diner pop-up in Aberdeen…
2
9
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack
10
Snowy road and house in Braemar
Police call for motorists to be prepared due to Scandi chill set to hit…

More from Press and Journal

Chris Wilder whilst manager of Sheffield United. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen ‘hold talks’ with former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Networking entrepreneur Andrew Smith launches new book Picture shows; Andrew Smith with his new book. don't know. Supplied by Andrew Smith Date; Unknown
Aberdeen networking entrepreneur launches new book
It costs £450,000 a year to run Bethesda Hospice
Distilleries combine to provide cash boost for Hebrides hospice
Jay Henderson guides the ball past Ayr goalkeeper Charlie Albinson for the winning goal. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Kilmarnock-born Jay Henderson sets sights on Caley Thistle Scottish Cup shock after sinking Ayr…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. David Williamson threw a dumbell through a window Picture shows; Miller Street Inverness. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man threw dumbbell through flat window during disturbance
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Sean Condon, the owner of Inverness fishmonger Scottish Premium Seafood. Inverness. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/03/2023
It's all about the freshest taste of the sea for Inverness business owner Sean…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. CS Group new jobs and business growth Picture shows; CS Group managing director Andy Imrie. don't know. Supplied by Bold St Media Date; Unknown
Fast-growing north-east firm CS Group plans to add 50 more jobs
Highland head coach Davie Carson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland head coach Davie Carson proud of his players after Melrose thriller
Jack Craig celebrates for Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Junior football: Hermes inflict 2-0 defeat on Premier League leaders Culter

Editor's Picks

Most Commented