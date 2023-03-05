Celtic mark another milestone – 5 things from the Scottish Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Celtic mark another milestone – 5 things from the Scottish Premiership

By Press Association
March 5, 2023, 10:03 pm
Oh Hyeon-gyu celebrates scoring Celtic’s 250th goal under Ange Postecoglou (Steve Welsh/PA)
Oh Hyeon-gyu celebrates scoring Celtic’s 250th goal under Ange Postecoglou (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic restored their nine-point lead over Rangers with a 5-1 victory at St Mirren to round off the cinch Premiership action on Sunday.

There were wins for Rangers, Motherwell, Aberdeen, Hibernian and Hearts on Saturday and plenty of controversy across the weekend.

Here are five things we learned from the latest round of fixtures.

Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic hit the 250-goal mark

The champions hit the milestone 21 months into the former Australia head coach’s reign thanks to a five-goal second-half blitz against 10-man St Mirren. The leaders have now scored 87 league goals this campaign, just five fewer than last season’s tally. With 11 games remaining they look likely to surpass the 106-goal total of Brendan Rodgers’ Invincibles six seasons ago and could even emulate the Lisbon Lions’ campaign, which saw Jock Stein’s men hit 111 league goals while winning the European Cup. Celtic’s club record league tally is 116 during the 1915-16 season but the Scottish top-flight high of 132 achieved by Hearts in 1958 looks safe.

Motherwell can use their man advantage

The Steelmen’s 2-0 win over Ross County represented another step forward under manager Stuart Kettlewell. Motherwell have lost to 10-men Hearts, Celtic, Rangers and Ross County since the start of 2022, although Hoops skipper Callum McGregor was sent off late on, and they also let slip a two-goal lead against Kilmarnock after Alan Power was red-carded. Although they have beaten Livingston and Dundee United with an extra man this season they were already ahead when the red cards were shown. This time they took advantage after Jack Baldwin’s 70th-minute dismissal as Kevin van Veen took his Dingwall tally for the season to five with a late double.

John Souttar is back

John Souttar comes on
John Souttar comes on as a substitute after seven months out (Steve Welsh/PA)

The Scotland defender only got on in stoppage-time during Rangers’ 3-1 win over Kilmarnock but it was a major step forward for the centre-back, who had not featured since his debut against Livingston in July. The former Dundee United player underwent surgery on an ankle injury which preceded his move to Ibrox from Hearts and it has been a long way back for the 26-year-old who has had more than his fair share of injuries. Souttar was one of three late substitutes made by Michael Beale and, if nothing else, it indicated to the grumbling Gers support that more help to the defence is on its way.

Jim Goodwin suffers more blows from Aberdeen

The new Dundee United boss endured a 3-1 debut defeat by his former club weeks after being sacked by the Dons and the setback was compounded by being struck by a coin thrown from the visiting support at Tannadice. Other missiles launched in the Irishman’s direction included a pie and a cup of juice but the two late goals which handed Aberdeen their third away win of the league season would have been even more painful to take.

David Martindale’s ‘banter’ is not for everyone

The Livingston manager was sent off for raising his middle finger towards Hibernian goalkeeper David Marshall during his side’s 4-1 home defeat by the Leith club. Martindale later revealed it had been a joke after Marshall had asked how long was left in the final minute but referee Chris Graham was not amused. Martindale said: “The referee said he didn’t want to send me off and I said ‘but you did’. Surely in that context it is not offensive and that must carry a bit of weight. I would argue it wasn’t done in an offensive way. It was a bit of banter with Marshall. He laughed, I laughed and that was it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
9 Hallwood in Finzean is one of the dream homes on the market this week.
Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness
2
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Appeals lodged to free mums jailed over brutal pub attacks
3
CR0041271 Reporter Name - Rosemary Lowne Location - Inverurie Story: -Four page drinks feature on Cocoworks, a pretty wee coffee shop at Inverurie Railway Station. Landscape and portrait photos please of; *Owner Jenny Lawson (holding a pot of tea or something :)) *As many individual drinks photos as possible ie hot chocolate, coffee, tea pot, smoothies etc *Photos of some of her delicious cakes as well would be fab Picture Shows - Owner Jenny Lawson Friday24th February 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Former cabin crew swapped serving stars for treating travellers at Inverurie Railway Station coffee…
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; One of the dogs neglected by John and Victoria Symon.. Aberdeen. Supplied by SSPCA/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Animal inspector who saved 76 pets from filthy flat hails couple’s lifetime animal ban
5
Police cars and the fire service were at the scene of the incident. Image: Cameron Roy.
Inverurie garden shed explodes with debris landing in play park while children played close…
6
Daniel Rennie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Curfew for man over role in terrifying abduction and assault
7
This week's Planning Ahead round-up features student flat plans for Aberdeen's Union Street
Union Street offices could be new student flats, Earl of Kintore to build new…
8
CR0041425 Reporter Name - Andrew Morton Location - Palm Court Hotel Aberdeen Story: - ] Karen's Diner is a pop-up restaurant in which staff are rude to customers. The chain is in Aberdeen for the weekend, and the P&J's F&D team is getting involved. Andy is eating at the restaurant, and Karla is to be one of the staff. Looking for pics of: - The restaurant and the staff - Andy and table eating food - Karla dressed up as a Karen waitress and shouting at people - The food on offer - Any Karen-like happenings Picture Shows - Karla Sinclair Friday 3rd March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
I was a ‘Karen’ at the Palm Court Hotel’s Karen’s Diner pop-up in Aberdeen…
2
9
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack
10
Snowy road and house in Braemar
Police call for motorists to be prepared due to Scandi chill set to hit…

More from Press and Journal

Chris Wilder whilst manager of Sheffield United. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen ‘hold talks’ with former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Networking entrepreneur Andrew Smith launches new book Picture shows; Andrew Smith with his new book. don't know. Supplied by Andrew Smith Date; Unknown
Aberdeen networking entrepreneur launches new book
It costs £450,000 a year to run Bethesda Hospice
Distilleries combine to provide cash boost for Hebrides hospice
Jay Henderson guides the ball past Ayr goalkeeper Charlie Albinson for the winning goal. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Kilmarnock-born Jay Henderson sets sights on Caley Thistle Scottish Cup shock after sinking Ayr…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. David Williamson threw a dumbell through a window Picture shows; Miller Street Inverness. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man threw dumbbell through flat window during disturbance
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Sean Condon, the owner of Inverness fishmonger Scottish Premium Seafood. Inverness. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/03/2023
It's all about the freshest taste of the sea for Inverness business owner Sean…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. CS Group new jobs and business growth Picture shows; CS Group managing director Andy Imrie. don't know. Supplied by Bold St Media Date; Unknown
Fast-growing north-east firm CS Group plans to add 50 more jobs
Highland head coach Davie Carson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland head coach Davie Carson proud of his players after Melrose thriller
Jack Craig celebrates for Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Junior football: Hermes inflict 2-0 defeat on Premier League leaders Culter

Editor's Picks

Most Commented