Marcus Smith recalled to England squad for Six Nations clash with France

Marcus Smith has been recalled to the 36-man England squad for their Guinness Six Nations clash with France.

Having been dropped from the training camp in Brighton last week, Smith returns to join Owen Farrell and George Ford as the options for Steve Borthwick at fly-half.

Smith came off the bench during England’s last two Six Nations matches against Italy and Wales, but played less than nine minutes of Test rugby across those fixtures.

However, he played for Harlequins against Exeter and put in a good performance during their 40-5 victory, earning a recall to the 36-man squad.

His place in the matchday 23 – which will be announced on Tuesday – is less certain, though, following Ford’s return to fitness.

Manu Tuilagi was also named in the squad, but cannot appear in the match through suspension.

Cadan Murley was included as the only uncapped player in the squad.

Manu Tuilagi is in the England squad but will miss the France game through suspension (Ben Whitley/PA)

England bounced back from a disappointing 29-23 defeat to Scotland at Twickenham in the opening match of the Six Nations to overcome Italy and Wales in their last two games.

Full England squad:

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Tom Dunn, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis.

Backs: Henry Arundell, Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman, George Ford, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Alex Mitchell, Cadan Murley, Henry Slade, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.