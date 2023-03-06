Rehan Ahmed takes wicket on ODI debut as England restrict Bangladesh to 246

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Rehan Ahmed takes wicket on ODI debut as England restrict Bangladesh to 246

By Press Association
March 6, 2023, 9:59 am Updated: March 6, 2023, 10:23 am
Rehan Ahmed made more England history (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Rehan Ahmed made more England history (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Rehan Ahmed struck with his final ball after becoming the youngest male ODI cricketer for England, who have been set 247 to seal series clean sweep over Bangladesh at Chattogram.

Ahmed in December became England’s youngest Test cricketer and, now 18 years and 205 days old, had another milestone on Monday, eclipsing the record held by Ben Hollioake (19 years and 195 days).

It seemed the teenager was set for a fruitless debut in this dead rubber but he claimed a wicket with his last delivery of the day, taking a smart return catch off Mehidy Hasan Miraz, to finish with 10-0-62-1.

Fellow leg-spinner Adil Rashid bowled just half of his allotment but claimed a couple of important scalps while the returning Jofra Archer took the last three wickets as Bangladesh were all out for 246 in 48.5 overs.

It was a curious innings from Bangladesh and while there were half-centuries for Najmul Hossain Shanto (53), Mushfiqur Rahim (70) and Shakib Al Hasan (75), they showed little sense of urgency.

However, they had to rebuild from a position of 17 for two after winning the toss on another awkward pitch for batting.

Sam Curran sucked the air out of Bangladesh’s innings last time out and he struck in his first over again after Litton Das hung his bat out to one angled across him. Fellow opener Tamim Iqbal crafted a couple of openings but he was done by late swing from Curran and a leading edge squirted to point.

Curran conceded 14 in a frenetic second over, including five overthrows after a ricochet from Tamim’s bat wrongfooted Dawid Malan and Archer, but Bangladesh were relatively becalmed in the powerplay, racking up 45 dot balls.

England got off to a strong start
England got off to a strong start (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Mushfiqur was cagey early into his innings and edged Archer in between wicketkeeper and a wide slip but the former Bangladesh captain and Najmul settled into a rhythm and when Moeen Ali and Ahmed operated in tandem, they were offset by conventional and reverse sweeps.

The pair each got to fifty off 69 balls but a 98-run stand was ended when Najmul hesitated after being called through for a quick single and was short of his ground at the non-striker’s end, despite a desperate dive as Buttler’s throw was followed by Ahmed nonchalantly whipping off the bails.

Ahmed finished his first spell as a white-ball international with tidy if unspectacular figures of 6-0-33-0 and was replaced by Rashid, who demonstrated his pedigree by castling Mushfiqur on the sweep with a wrong’un.

Mahmudullah bludgeoned the leg-spinner back over his head for six but moments later his middle stump was rocked back after the ball snaked through the gap between bat and pad.

Shakib showed his class by twice clubbing Curran down the ground for back-to-back fours in a rare show of Bangladesh aggression, reaching his half-century off 55 balls, but Afif Hossain slapped the frugal Chris Woakes to short midwicket before Ahmed was rewarded for his toil at the last.

Ahmed ripped a googly that spun sharply off the pitch and Mehidy poked a low return catch back to the Leicestershire all-rounder.

Archer quickly polished off the innings, which included ending Shakib’s resistance as the all-rounder drove a slower ball down the ground only for Jason Roy to excellently cling on to a diving effort at long-on.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Carol-Anne Scroggie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Greedy petrol station cashier’s £75,000 scratchcard swindle
2
HM Coastguard helicopter Sikorsky S92 was involved in the rescue.
Coastguard helicopter carrying casualty unable to land at Raigmore Hospital due to poor weather
3
A four vehicle crash at Wester Kerrowgair, Dalcross, Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Three people – including a child – taken to hospital following serious four-car crash…
2
4
9 Hallwood in Finzean is one of the dream homes on the market this week.
Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness
5
Chris Gair has travelled far and wide during his career but is now settled in his cafe in Foress. Image: Jason Hedge/DC Thomson
Christmas butteries and losing to Jimmy White: Forres baker crowns varied career as he…
6
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041415 Story by Kathryn Wylie Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Steven Moir outside court. ID by Kathryn Wylie. Friday 3rd March 2023 - 03/03/23 *PLEASE NO BYLINE* Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Teen girls left ‘scared and uncomfortable’ after flasher exposed himself at bus stop
7
Snow started falling overnight in the Islands and has been gradually spreading across the mainland on Monday. Pictured is the A93 near Potarch in early afternoon. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Weather warning extended as Grampian, Highlands and islands hit by snow
8
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041415 Story by Kathryn Wylie Aberdeen High Court Pictured is Gordon Macleod outside court. ID by Kathryn Wylie Friday 3rd March 2023 - 03/03/23 *PLEASE NO BYLINE* Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Drink-driver and ‘pillar of the community’ wrote off wife’s Range Rover
9
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Appeals lodged to free mums jailed over brutal pub attacks

More from Press and Journal

Plane standing out in the snow at Aberdeen airport
Heavy snow causes travel disruption across north and north-east with closures to roads and…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead 6-3-23 Picture shows; New cafe bistro on the way in Grant Street, Inverness . Inverness. Supplied by Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Major plans unveiled for Coul Links golf course, cafe bistro on the cards for…
Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Picture courtesy of Deveronvale FC
Richard Davidson hopes to make his mark as Deveronvale assistant manager
Colourful disposable vapes have become a common sight in recent years (Image: Master_foto/Shutterstock)
Catriona Thomson: Of course teenagers swapped cigarettes for vapes - we let them
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jackson admitted two assaults to injury under provocation Picture shows; Joey Jackson - Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Teen kicked and punched two victims unconscious for 'giving his sister cheek'
Susie Wolff has become Managing Director of the new F1 Academy, designed to help women in motorsport.
Neil Drysdale: If anybody can bring women through to Formula One, it's Scotland's Susie…
Lysimachia clethroides is understood worldwide but gooseneck loosestrife is an English common name.
Scott Smith: What's in a name? Quite a lot when it comes to gardening
Aberdeenshire school meals
Aberdeenshire budget: £7m spending spree on canteen upgrades as demand for free lunches set…
Cove Rangers midfielder Luis Longstaff. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers underperforming at both ends, says Luis Longstaff
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Charlotte Bailey earned two scholarships for her work in engineering Picture shows; Charlotte Bailey. Inverness. Supplied by UHI Inverness/Roddie Reid DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
UHI Inverness student scoops two scholarships to continue vital energy research

Editor's Picks

Most Commented