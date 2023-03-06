Brighton head coach Jens Scheuer leaves by mutual consent

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brighton head coach Jens Scheuer has left his position by mutual consent, the Women’s Super League club have announced.

Former Bayern Munich coach Scheuer had only been in the role since late December when he was appointed as Hope Powell’s successor.

Brighton, currently second-bottom in the table after just two league wins this season, have installed Amy Merricks and Perry Northeast as temporary replacements.

A club statement read: “Scheuer leaves with immediate effect and Amy Merricks, supported by Perry Northeast, will take interim charge of our Women’s Super League match at Chelsea on Wednesday evening.”

Technical director David Weir said: “Together with Jens, we’ve not reached this decision lightly, and while we appreciate he has given his all in the role, this feels like the right step forward for all parties involved.

“We would like to thank Jens for his efforts and on behalf of everyone at the club, we wish him well for the future.”

The Seagulls have lost two and drawn one of Scheuer’s three league games in charge, but bounced back from a 6-2 home defeat to Aston Villa last month by thrashing Coventry 5-0 in the Women’s FA Cup in their last match.