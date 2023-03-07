Jonas Eidevall calls for focus as cup winners Arsenal return to WSL action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jonas Eidevall calls for focus as cup winners Arsenal return to WSL action

By Press Association
March 7, 2023, 4:32 pm
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall insisted “winning is a fleeting moment” as his side prepare to host Liverpool in the Women’s Super League on Wednesday (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall insisted "winning is a fleeting moment" as his side prepare to host Liverpool in the Women's Super League on Wednesday (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall has urged his side to move on from their Continental Cup victory and focus on the Women’s Super League title battle.

The Gunners return to league action against Liverpool three days on from beating Chelsea to lift their first trophy in almost four years.

However, in the league Arsenal are winless in three and have slipped to fourth, nine points behind leaders Manchester United with two games in hand.

And Eidevall has called for focus as Arsenal switch attention back to the four-team fight for the three Champions League places.

He said: “I think winning is fleeting. It’s a very fleeting moment.

“Because you’ve chased something for so long and the final whistle goes and you win, those seconds are a very fleeting moment but it stays with you forever.

“After that – and this is also sometimes not one of my strengths – I don’t stay in the past very long because I don’t think that is a great sign if you want to have success in the future.

“So I know my job is to get the team focused for the next match.”

Opponents Liverpool have not played a match since February 12, which manager Matt Beard admitted has been a source of frustration.

“We had an in-house game on Saturday just to get minutes into everyone’s legs,” he said.

“We’ve had a bit of a stop-start return after the Christmas break. We had an eight-week break, now we’ve had another nearly four weeks.

“It’s been a real stop-start period for us. So that’s super frustrating, but we’ve tried to do as much as we can to keep the players match fit and obviously the girls work hard in training.

“It’s been frustrating not playing, but it’s just the way the schedule’s fell for us unfortunately.”

Chelsea can move a point behind United if they win the first of their two games in hand on the leaders when they host Brighton on Wednesday.

The Seagulls will have Amy Merricks in caretaker charge after manager Jens Scheuer left the role by mutual consent after just two months.

Amy Merricks will be taking caretaker charge of Brighton Women on Wednesday
Amy Merricks will be taking caretaker charge of Brighton Women on Wednesday (John Walton/PA)

Merricks did not respond when asked whether she would want to take on the role full time, saying: “My full focus is on the game tomorrow to be honest with you, it’s been quite a whirlwind 24 hours.

“My priority is with the team making sure that they’re prepared and ready to go.”

Brighton go into the game second bottom in the table, two points ahead of Leicester, who have played two games more.

Merricks added: “I’m really optimistic about the following games and this week in particular.

“I think we’ve got a good group of people who will pull together at this time and make sure that we put in a performance tomorrow night.”

