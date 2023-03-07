Chris Wilder replaces Slaven Bilic at Watford as managerial churn continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chris Wilder replaces Slaven Bilic at Watford as managerial churn continues

By Press Association
March 7, 2023, 5:35 pm
Chris Wilder has been appointed as Watford manager (Martin Rickett/PA)
Chris Wilder has been announced as the new manager of Watford following Slaven Bilic’s dismissal.

Bilic, 54, was relieved of his duties after fewer than six months in charge of the Hornets, with former Sheffield United boss Wilder taking over immediately.

Watford, who have won just three matches since Christmas, are ninth in the Sky Bet Championship.

Wilder’s arrival continues the remarkable churn of managers at Watford under the ownership of the Pozzo family over the past decade.

The 55-year-old becomes the 18th full-time appointment since July 2012, and he is charged with ensuring the club return to the Premier League.

“We are all ambitious to succeed this season, so something new is needed quickly while the opportunity of promotion is still real,” said Ben Manga, the club’s technical director.

Slaven Bilic’s last game in charge was a goalless draw with Preston (George Tewkesbury/PA)

“With the January transfer window over, to change coach is the only option available to re-energise for the final games ahead.”

Former West Ham and West Brom boss Bilic was appointed only in September after Rob Edwards was sacked following just 11 games in charge.

Bilic, who has also managed his native Croatia during his two-decade management career, led West Brom to the top flight in 2020.

But he served less than six months of his 18-month deal at Vicarage Road, with his final match a goalless home draw against Preston last weekend.

Wilder oversaw Sheffield United’s rise from League One to the Premier League before securing a ninth-placed finish in the Blades’ first season back in the top flight.

Wilder left the club in March 2021 following a poor run of results, and took over at Middlesbrough the following November only to be given his marching orders a year later.

His first game in charge will be at QPR on Saturday.

The Hornets are 26 points behind leaders Burnley and four points adrift of Norwich, who occupy the final play-off position.

