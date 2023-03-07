Cambridge and Morecambe draw in battle at the bottom

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cambridge and Morecambe drew 1-1 in a meeting between two Sky Bet League One relegation rivals.

The hosts started brightly and went close inside two minutes when Sam Smith headed Liam Bennett’s cross wide.

They were rewarded after 14 minutes when Paul Digby’s incisive pass played in Jack Lankester, who fired first time beyond Connor Ripley.

Five minutes before the break, Bennett blazed over from James Brophy’s pull back, before they were pegged back in first-half stoppage time.

Jensen Weir’s effort from the edge of the box was heading off target before being diverted in by team-mate Cole Stockton.

The Shrimps could then have gone in ahead at the break, with Ash Hunter inches away from reaching Weir’s delivery from the left.

Cambridge regrouped after the break and Ripley did well to tip over Steve Seddon’s 35-yard free-kick, then moments later also turned over Lankester’s shot, also from well outside the box.

At the other end, Liam Shaw powered over from the edge of the area, but neither side could find a crucial winner.