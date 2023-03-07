Harrogate boost survival fight with win at Doncaster

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harrogate picked up a huge three points in their battle against relegation from League Two as they triumphed 2-0 at Doncaster.

Luke Armstrong and substitute Alex Pattison netted inside the final 10 minutes to secure only a fourth away win of the season for Simon Weaver’s side and strike a major blow to Doncaster’s play-off aspirations.

Prior to Harrogate’s late double, the game had been a drab affair with little quality on show from either side – though the visitors delivered the greater threat throughout.

Home keeper Jonathan Mitchell produced great saves from Armstrong and the lively Kazeem Olaigbe.

Doncaster’s best opportunity of the evening came midway through the second half when George Miller and Harrison Biggins both saw close-range shots blocked in a goalmouth scramble.

Harrogate took the lead on 81 minutes when Armstrong bundled in a follow-up after his initial header hit the post.

And the advantage was doubled three minutes later when, with Doncaster caught napping, Pattison drilled in from the corner of the box.