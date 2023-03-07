Frankie Kent leaves it late to fire Peterborough to victory against Shrewsbury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Frankie Kent was the late hero as Peterborough snatched a 2-1 success against Shrewsbury.

The centre-back struck in the 87th minute to earn a vital victory, heading his second goal of the campaign after substitute Kabongo Tshimanga helped a Joe Ward free-kick into his path.

The two sides clinging onto the fringes of the Sky Bet League One play-off race had earlier traded goals in the space of five first-half minutes.

The division’s leading scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris headed a 19th league goal of the season after being picked out by Ward’s sweet 16th-minute cross to give Posh the edge.

But the advantage proved to be short-lived as Shrewsbury soon hit back courtesy of Tom Flanagan.

The defender’s first goal of the campaign was worth the wait as he rifled in off the underside of the bar after Chey Dunkley headed captain Luke Leahy’s 21st-minute free-kick delivery back into his path.

Ephron Mason-Clark saw a 64th-minute strike for Posh ruled out for an offside call on Clarke-Harris, but Darren Ferguson’s men did eventually edge back ahead through Kent to claim the points.