Ollie Palmer at the double as Wrexham go four points clear at top

An Ollie Palmer double helped Wrexham go four points clear at the top of the National League with a 4-0 win at Dagenham.

The visitors took the lead just six minutes in when Palmer tucked the ball home from Eoghan O’Connell’s cross.

Jay Bird nearly levelled after a good cross from Inih Effiong, but his effort went wide before James Jones’ powerful shot smashed a post.

Wrexham extended their lead six minutes before the break through a Jordan Tunnicliffe header and Palmer then got his second with a goal four minutes into the second half.

A good pass from Elliott Lee saw Jacob Mendy slot the ball home for a fourth in the 68th minute.