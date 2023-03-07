Stockport frustrated by Gillingham in goalless stalemate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Play-off chasing Stockport were held to a goalless draw at home for the second time in four days – this time by struggling Gillingham.

The Gills offered no threat as an attacking force on a frustrating night for the hosts, who hit the woodwork twice.

Stockport went close when Will Collar rose to meet Ryan Rydel’s cross, only to see his looping header drift off target.

Antoni Sarcevic then teed up Jacob Davenport 20 yards out, but Gillingham goalkeeper Glenn Morris saved.

The hosts were well on top heading towards half-time, and Kyle Wootton was unlucky when his scissor-kick attempt was blocked.

In the 43rd minute, Isaac Olaofe took a touch from Rydel before seeing a crisp shot clip the top of the crossbar.

Just before the hour mark Stockport were again unlucky when Kyle Knoyle’s header from Chris Hussey’s cross hit the outside of a post.

Collar was next to threaten when his thumping 25-yard drive only just cleared the crossbar.

Stockport substitute Jack Stretton saw a volley brilliantly saved by Morris late on.