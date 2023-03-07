Matthew Worthington’s goal hands Glovers an important win in battle for survival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Matthew Worthington’s second-half strike was the difference as relegation-threatened Yeovil secured a 1-0 win against Eastleigh in the Vanarama National League.

The Glovers had a series of good chances but Jordan Young’s shot was blocked before Worthington’s follow-up efforts were cleared.

Jordan Maguire-Drew then forced a great save from Joe McDonnell and the goalkeeper was called into action again just before the break to deny a volley from Maguire-Drew.

Danny Whitehall saw a headed effort cleared off the line for the Spitfires before Young had a chance at the other end of the pitch, but his shot went wide.

Worthington made the decisive breakthrough in the 65th minute, heading home a cross.

Eastleigh were then reduced to 10 men in the 82nd minute after Ousseynou Cisse was shown a second yellow card and three points move Yeovil three points clear of the relegation zone.