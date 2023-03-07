Sharp start enables Wealdstone to continue Maidstone’s misery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Early goals from Jack Cook and Corie Andrews proved enough to hand Wealdstone a 2-1 win in their Vanarama National League clash with rock-bottom Maidstone.

The hosts went into the game on the back of Saturday’s thumping 4-0 win over Altrincham that ended a run of three games within a win.

They quickly built on that momentum when captain Cook fired home from inside the box with just six minutes on the clock.

Andrews converted Brooklyn Ilunga’s cross in the 24th minute and there seemed little way back for the struggling visitors.

Josh Shonibare did manage to reduce the deficit just past the hour mark but the Kent club still succumbed to their 16th league game without a win.