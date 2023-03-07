Iliman Ndiaye is Sheffield United’s matchwinner at Reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Iliman Ndiaye is Sheffield United’s matchwinner at Reading

By Press Association
March 7, 2023, 10:21 pm
Sheffield United’s Iliman Ndiaye scores the only goal of the game (PA)
Sheffield United’s Iliman Ndiaye scores the only goal of the game (PA)

Sheffield United boosted their hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League with a hard-earned 1-0 win at Reading.

In a tame first-half showing from both sides, a Sander Berge effort from distance provided United’s best moment while Tom Ince drove narrowly wide for Reading.

United defended solidly after the interval but soon upped the tempo and made the decisive breakthrough on the hour through a fine first-time finish from Iliman Ndiaye.

It was enough for a valuable victory that moves the Blades seven points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough in the Sky Bet Championship table.

United had been in poor form, with Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Blackburn their third defeat in four league outings.

Reading had won only two of their past 10 outings but were unbeaten at the SCL Stadium in seven matches in all competitions.

United began sluggishly, with manager Paul Heckingbottom watching from the stands as he served the last game of a three-match touchline ban.

Reading were the first to threaten, with wing back Andy Yiadom escaping along the right flank before releasing Shane Long. Long’s cross into the area appeared dangerous but the visitors’ defence managed to clear it without too much trouble.

Reading again seized the initiative going forward, with Ince bearing down on the Blades area. His effort from 20 yards was poor, though, with goalkeeper Wes Foderingham not needing to move as it flew wide.

United gradually started to find their rhythm. Twelve-goal top scorer Oli McBurnie nodded straight at home goalkeeper Joe Lumley, who had to make a smart stop to push away a low drive from Berge.

Ince almost broke the deadlock just before half-time but his long-range attempt narrowly missed Foderingham’s far post.

United started the second period slowly, with Reading making most of the running.

Andy Carroll headed weakly wide, from a promising Tom Holmes cross, then failed to find any power with a shot that Foderingham saved comfortably.

However, United absorbed the pressure and then broke clear to take the lead on the hour following a clever team move.

Jayden Bogle found McBurnie near the byline and his accurate cross was neatly turned in by Ndiaye at the near post for his 12th goal of the season – taking him level with McBurnie.

It may have been harsh on Reading but they swiftly set about trying to find the the equaliser.

A cross from the left from Nesta Guinness-Walker was met by a flying header from Carroll but Foderingham superbly tipped the ball over the bar.

United could have extended their lead near the end but Lumley did well to keep out a close-range effort from substitute Billy Sharp.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Union Street in Aberdeen this morning. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
What weather is expected in the next 24 hours across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and…
2
Carol-Anne Scroggie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Greedy petrol station cashier’s £75,000 scratchcard swindle
3
Two cars in heavy snow
Heavy snow causes travel disruption across north and north-east
4
Nina Hamilton
Female plumbers from Aberdeen and Elgin beating ‘outdated and sexist stereotypes’ to succeed
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Erland Borwick Burnett. Peterhead. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Fisherman who slammed girlfriend through glass coffee table jailed for 16 months
6
Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder celebrates at full-time against Norwich City. Image: Shutterstock
Chris Wilder setback for Aberdeen as former Sheffield United boss lands Watford job
7
missing Alex Ewing
Appeal to find missing Aberdeen man Alex Ewing
8
This week's Planning Ahead round-up features student flat plans for Aberdeen's Union Street
Union Street offices could be new student flats, Earl of Kintore to build new…
9
Riverside Care Home in Aberdeen is one of three homes saved from closure after new buyers were found
New buyers found for north-east care homes after company plunged into administration
10
A four vehicle crash at Wester Kerrowgair, Dalcross, Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Three people – including a child – taken to hospital following serious three-car crash…
5

More from Press and Journal

Lucy Fisher of Knit It has won £50,000 from Innovate UK’s Women in Innovation Awards. Image: Knit It
'It's now or never': Aberdeen knitting pioneer bags another £50,000 grant to grow her…
Aberdeen's Kelle Roos celebrates as his side go 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos back in training after six weeks out injured
Scottish folk rock band Tide Lines will headline the upcoming Tall Ships event. Image: Tall Ships Ltd.
West Coast favourites Tidelines need your help today to get them to the top…
The Aberdeen-based nursery has been issued a number of improvement requirements since June last year. Image Shutterstock.
Bridge of Don nursery issued with improvement notice after failing to meet Care Inspectorate…
Ross County's Jack Baldwin was sent off after VAR intervention following his challenge on Motherwell's Kevin van Veen. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Ross County fail in bid to overturn Jack Baldwin's red card
Willie Collum arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Referee Collum had no reason to believe Elgin star got deliberately booked in alleged…
Gus is often seen out on a walk - but can get over excited. Image: Chloe Godliman.
Meet Gus, the goggle-wearing collie from Argyll who suffers from an incurable disease
The A93 North Deeside Road on the approach to Culter. The council is now considering the potential for bus lanes along the A93 route in order to improve public transport as a travel option. Image: Kath Flannery.
Bus lanes considered for North Deeside Road, from Aberdeen to Banchory
4
This lovely pup is enjoying the snow. Image: Graeme Forsyth, Mannofield
Gallery: From adorable dogs to stunning landscapes, readers share their best March snow photos
Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder celebrates at full-time against Norwich City. Image: Shutterstock
Chris Wilder setback for Aberdeen as former Sheffield United boss lands Watford job

Editor's Picks

Most Commented