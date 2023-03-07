Ross County fail with appeal against Jack Baldwin red card

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County defender Jack Baldwin will serve a three-game ban after his red card appeal from the weekend was dismissed.

The 29-year-old was sent off in the 70th minute of the cinch Premiership match against Motherwell in Dingwall on Saturday for bringing down Kevin van Veen as the Well forward tried to drive through on goal.

Referee Don Robertson initially issued a yellow card before a VAR intervention, and he upgraded to a red after checking the pitchside monitor before the Dutch striker grabbed both goals in a 2-0 win.

County appealed against the red card but their official Twitter account read: “Ross County can confirm our appeal against the red card shown to Jack Baldwin on Saturday has been unsuccessful.

“Jack will now serve a 3 match ban and will miss our upcoming fixtures.”

The ban starts against Livingston on March 18.