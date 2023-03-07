Neil Warnock: If Huddersfield play like that we will give teams a hard game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Neil Warnock: If Huddersfield play like that we will give teams a hard game

By Press Association
March 7, 2023, 10:56 pm
Neil Warnock barks out orders during the stalemate (Tim Goode/PA)
Neil Warnock barks out orders during the stalemate (Tim Goode/PA)

Neil Warnock saw Huddersfield move off the foot of the Sky Bet Championship with a 0-0 draw against Bristol City and said: “I thought we were unlucky not to win it.”

However, a first point after back-to-back 4-0 defeats against Burnley and Coventry still leaves Town six points from safety.

But Warnock said: “If we play like that we can give teams a hard game. I couldn’t ask for any more other than a goal.”

Both managers believed their sides were denied penalties by referee Leigh Doughty. Warnock and assistant Ronnie Jepson raged after Jay Dasilva’s challenge on Brahima Diarra did not merit a spot-kick at the end of the first half.

“The referee said he thought Diarra kicked the air,” explained Warnock. “But when you look at it he (Dasilva) took all his legs. I will get a phone call this week apologising no doubt.”

Huddersfield were indebted to Czech international goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik for keeping them in the game in the first half.

But the Terriers rallied ln the second half, with substitute Josh Koroma shooting wide, Jack Rudoni denied by Max O’Leary’s save and Martyn Waghorn seeing Andreas Weimann clear his effort off the line.

“I thought we were a bit apprehensive in the first half hour because last Saturday was a major shock to us with the goals we conceded,” said Warnock.

“But we had a chat at half-time and told them to get on the front foot and be more positive with early passes. There was no lack of effort.

“We wanted three points, but if you can’t get three we’ve got to chip away.

“It might give one or two lads a bit more belief that they can do it if they stick together and don’t make stupid mistakes.”

City boss Nigel Pearson also believed his side was denied a first-half penalty for a push on Mark Sykes.

“It was frustrating officiating again,” he said. “If that was outside the box, it would have been given as a free-kick.

“But because it’s in the box, it doesn’t happen. Neil will talk about their shout for a penalty.

“It just bemuses me. I don’t want to waste too much energy talking about them. Ours was an honest performance. They (Town) showed some fight after some difficult results.

“Huddersfield were very committed and put us under pressure towards the end.

“We stood up to it but we made some naive decisions which, as the away side, we should have controlled the tempo a bit better.

“I thought we had decent control in the first half and created decent opportunities. We were a bit careless late in the game but they had to approach the game in a more positive way in the second half.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Union Street in Aberdeen this morning. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
What weather is expected in the next 24 hours across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and…
2
Carol-Anne Scroggie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Greedy petrol station cashier’s £75,000 scratchcard swindle
3
Two cars in heavy snow
Heavy snow causes travel disruption across north and north-east
4
Nina Hamilton
Female plumbers from Aberdeen and Elgin beating ‘outdated and sexist stereotypes’ to succeed
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Erland Borwick Burnett. Peterhead. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Fisherman who slammed girlfriend through glass coffee table jailed for 16 months
6
Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder celebrates at full-time against Norwich City. Image: Shutterstock
Chris Wilder setback for Aberdeen as former Sheffield United boss lands Watford job
7
missing Alex Ewing
Appeal to find missing Aberdeen man Alex Ewing
8
This week's Planning Ahead round-up features student flat plans for Aberdeen's Union Street
Union Street offices could be new student flats, Earl of Kintore to build new…
9
Riverside Care Home in Aberdeen is one of three homes saved from closure after new buyers were found
New buyers found for north-east care homes after company plunged into administration
10
A four vehicle crash at Wester Kerrowgair, Dalcross, Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Three people – including a child – taken to hospital following serious three-car crash…
5

More from Press and Journal

Lucy Fisher of Knit It has won £50,000 from Innovate UK’s Women in Innovation Awards. Image: Knit It
'It's now or never': Aberdeen knitting pioneer bags another £50,000 grant to grow her…
Aberdeen's Kelle Roos celebrates as his side go 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos back in training after six weeks out injured
Scottish folk rock band Tide Lines will headline the upcoming Tall Ships event. Image: Tall Ships Ltd.
West Coast favourites Tidelines need your help today to get them to the top…
The Aberdeen-based nursery has been issued a number of improvement requirements since June last year. Image Shutterstock.
Bridge of Don nursery issued with improvement notice after failing to meet Care Inspectorate…
Ross County's Jack Baldwin was sent off after VAR intervention following his challenge on Motherwell's Kevin van Veen. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Ross County fail in bid to overturn Jack Baldwin's red card
Willie Collum arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Referee Collum had no reason to believe Elgin star got deliberately booked in alleged…
Gus is often seen out on a walk - but can get over excited. Image: Chloe Godliman.
Meet Gus, the goggle-wearing collie from Argyll who suffers from an incurable disease
The A93 North Deeside Road on the approach to Culter. The council is now considering the potential for bus lanes along the A93 route in order to improve public transport as a travel option. Image: Kath Flannery.
Bus lanes considered for North Deeside Road, from Aberdeen to Banchory
4
This lovely pup is enjoying the snow. Image: Graeme Forsyth, Mannofield
Gallery: From adorable dogs to stunning landscapes, readers share their best March snow photos
Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder celebrates at full-time against Norwich City. Image: Shutterstock
Chris Wilder setback for Aberdeen as former Sheffield United boss lands Watford job

Editor's Picks

Most Commented