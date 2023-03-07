‘We are in a great place’ says Matt Gray after Sutton add to Crawley’s problems

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Matt Gray said his Sutton side are in ‘a great place’ after they cruised to a 3-0 win over struggling Crawley in Sky Bet League Two.

It was a comprehensive performance from the hosts at Gander Green Lane, who made it four wins in their last five games.

Omar Bugiel scored either side of half-time, before Lee Angol’s late goal ensured their unbeaten run continued.

Gray’s side, who have moved to within two points of the play-off places, have lost once since Boxing Day and he said: “We are in a great place at the moment, and the subs have made a huge impact from the bench.

“I was pleased with all three goals. Our pressing, our work rate and our energy. They are all well-worked goals.”

On Lebanon international Bugiel, Gray added: “It was a top performance from him. He scores both goals really well, his second goal in particular.”

Crawley have now lost six matches in a row under Scott Lindsey and their miserable night was compounded when Joel Lynch was sent off with eight minutes remaining after receiving a second yellow card.

The visitors started the game on the front foot but were hit with blows either side of half-time from Bugiel.

Lindsey said: “It became an end to end game, and that suits them more than that suits us.

“I don’t think we played very well in the first half for sure, we didn’t make any passes and the runs we needed.

“I was disappointed with the second goal. We had many opportunities to clear our lines down the left – but even at 2-0 I thought we were still in the game.

“At 2-0 we started to create chances, you would have seen how many we created.”

The red card surprised Lindsey, who said: “I didn’t see it but I thought it was weird that the fourth official made the call.”

The Crawley boss admitted it is a challenge to keep spirits high amongst his troops, admitting: “We’re in bad form at the moment. To keep the players believing is a task that I am finding quite hard at the moment.

“I do feel that this group of players have got it in them to get themselves out of this.

“This same group of players have been outstanding at times this season. You saw that in the Salford game. We must remember that.”